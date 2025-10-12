Cairo –First Abu Dhabi Bank Misr (FABMISR), one of the largest banks operating in Egypt, has announced a strategic partnership with noon payments, a subsidiary of noon, following the receipt of Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) approval for noon payments as a payment service provider “PSP”. The partnership aims to enhance digital payment services and provide a seamless, integrated experience for e-commerce. The agreement highlights the vital cooperation between banks and fintech to deliver advanced digital payment solutions.

In this context, Mariam El Samny, Head of Consumer Banking at FABMISR, stated: "Our partnership with noon payments reflects our commitment to supporting prominent fintech players specializing in e-commerce across the Middle East and North Africa. It also reaffirms the bank's leading position as a key player in the regional banking sector. This step represents a strategic step to develop a robust digital payments solution that supports the accelerating growth of e-commerce in Egypt."

Shmais Fakhry, Head of Innovation & Acquiring Business at FABMISR, added: "This step is part of our strategy to strengthen the bank's position in digital payments. Our goal is to provide integrated, powerful solutions that enable customers to access products and services and complete payments seamlessly. Moreover, we aim to introduce additional payment acceptance products soon to further boost the growth of the payment acceptance business."

Mosam Gadia, Senior Vice President of noon payments, said: "We're proud to partner with FABMISR to help shape the future of digital payments in Egypt. We're committed to giving merchants and customers flexible, innovative solutions that support their needs and keep pace with the country's fast-growing e-commerce landscape."

Mostafa Maher, Country Manager of noon payments, added: "Egypt is one of our key markets, with strong reach and a large customer base. This partnership is a step toward empowering local merchants and building a digital infrastructure that drives an inclusive digital economy."

This collaboration strengthens the future of innovative digital payments and opens new growth opportunities for local businesses and merchants. It also aligns with the Central Bank of Egypt’s vision to move toward a less cash-reliant society and the national financial inclusion agenda—reflecting FABMISR’s commitment to advancing a safe, efficient, and innovative payments ecosystem.

FABMISR, a subsidiary of the First Abu Dhabi Bank Group (FAB), is one of the largest foreign banks operating in Egypt. FABMISR’s local network operates through 73 branches, where it provides leading banking products and services that cater to all customer segments; along with achieving the highest value for its stakeholders and employees. Moreover, the bank offers a personalized banking experience to meet the various expectations of its customers from large organizations, SMEs and consumers whilst utilizing its global experience to support stakeholders, entrepreneurs and the local economy.

FAB is one of the world’s largest and safest financial institutions with an international network spanning over five continents. The bank also offers global relationships, extensive experience, and financial strength to support local, regional, and international companies seeking to manage their businesses at home and abroad.

FAB is rated Aa3, AA- and AA- by Moody's, Standard & Poor's (S&P, and Fitch, respectively), making it the most robust aggregate rating of banks in the Middle East and North Africa region. FAB is also a regional leader in sustainability and is part of the MSCI ESG Leaders Index and FTSE4Good EM.

noon payments is a leading payments platform in the Middle East, offering a comprehensive suite of digital payment solutions for businesses and consumers. Dedicated to innovation and security, noon payments provides a seamless and trusted payment experience.

