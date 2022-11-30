Cairo, Egypt: FABMISR, one of the largest banks operating in Egypt, signed a four-year sponsorship agreement with Egypt’s most iconic sports club, Al Ahly SC becoming the official banking sponsor for the African Club of the Century. The agreement was signed during a press conference which took place on 30 November 2022, at JW Marriott.

The contract was signed in the presence of Mr. Mohamed Abbas Fayed, FABMISR’s Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Captain Mahmoud Al-Khatib, Al Ahly SC President, as well as Al Ahly’s Board members, FABMISR Senior Officials, and a number of Al Ahly athletes.

This monumental sponsorship works on endorsing one of FABMISR’s core values which sheds light on shouldering and investing in the sports sector to foster a pool of young talents and rising athletic stars in Egypt.

Commenting on this exquisite milestone, Mr. Mohamed Abbas Fayed, FABMISR’s Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director said: “We are incredibly proud to be sponsoring the most successful club in Africa, Al Ahly SC. Today marks an honorable step for FABMISR, wherein we are certain that through our partnership we will witness unrivalled successes of Al Ahly’s legacy by reaping titles and breaking records in the sports field”.

“FABMISR strives relentlessly to foster an ecosystem of achievements in various social and business fields, powered by its new motto ‘success builds success’ which reflects on our local business operations and expansion strategy. Additionally, through this collaboration, we aim to benefit from Al Ahly SC’s unmatched fan base and its rich history of sports achievements, to reach a larger client base. We are certainly looking forward to witnessing unprecedented triumphs with Al Ahly.” Added Mr. Fayed.

From his end, Captain Mahmoud Al-Khatib, Al Ahly SC President said: “On behalf of Al Ahly SC’s management, we are honored to welcome FABMISR as one of our official main sponsors for the four upcoming years. This partnership resembles the shared values of two successful entities and their passion for success and excelling in the sports arena. Today’s strategic partnership reaffirms the leading position of Al Ahly SC’s brand and grandiose reputation, which has forever yielded historic victories. Thanks to our longstanding legacy, Al Ahly SC has constantly attracted prominent businesses and sponsors like FABMISR. We highly believe in the bank’s capabilities to cater to Al Ahly’s fanbase which amounts to millions of fans spanning across Egypt and the Arab world.”

“We are looking forward to working closely with FABMISR and continuing our series of achievements in Egypt and beyond. To date, Al Ahly SC has reaped 144 championships and titles over the course of 115 years since our establishment, something that we consider unmatchable. Through this, we aim to further exceed the expectations of our fans, who are the driving force behind our astonishing success and the reason behind our social media’s unprecedented follower base. We highly appreciate our fans for their continuous and unwavering support, and I hope that they will extend the support to our newest sponsor, FABMISR” Al-Khatib concluded.

It is worth mentioning that today’s announcement is a result of FABMISR’s recent sponsorship statement in October, where FABMISR first unveiled its sponsorship of Al Ahly SC. The bank’s firm strategy focuses on empowering athletes, sports enthusiasts, and the sports industry as a whole in line with its commitment to supporting Al Ahly SC.

-Ends-

About FABMISR and FAB Group

FABMISR, a subsidiary of the First Abu Dhabi Bank Group (FAB), is one of the largest foreign banks operating in Egypt. FABMISR’s local network operates through 69 branches, where it provides leading banking products and services that cater to all customer segments; along with achieving the highest value for its stakeholders and employees. Moreover, the bank offers a personalized banking experience to meet the various expectations of its customers from large organizations, SMEs and consumers whilst utilizing its global experience to support stakeholders, entrepreneurs and the local economy.

FAB is one of the world’s largest and safest financial institutions with an international network spanning over five continents. The bank also offers global relationships, extensive experience, and financial strength to support local, regional, and international companies seeking to manage their businesses at home and abroad.

FAB is rated Aa3, AA- and AA- by Moody's, Standard & Poor's (S&P, and Fitch, respectively), making it the most robust aggregate rating of banks in the Middle East and North Africa region. FAB is also a regional leader in sustainability and is part of the MSCI ESG Leaders Index and FTSE4Good EM.

For more information on FABMISR, please visit www.fabmisr.com.eg