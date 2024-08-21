Reaffirming commitment to excellence and conformity with international standards

Cairo – First Abu Dhabi Bank Misr (FABMISR), one of the largest banks operating in Egypt, announced that it has obtained three International Organization for Standardization (ISO) certifications in the field of risk management. This accomplishment underscores the bank's commitment to excellence and innovation in its operations, and reflects its pioneering role in providing all banking services with high efficiency and quality.

It was announced at an official ceremony attended by Mohamed Abbas Fayed, CEO and Managing Director of FABMISR, Mr. Omar Negm, Chief Risk Officer, and Mr. Tarek Al-Rayes, Head of the Information Security Department, along with several department heads at the bank, to receive the certifications. These certifications include ISO 27001:2022 in the field of Information Security Management Systems, ISO 27701:2019 in the field of Data Privacy & Protection, and ISO 22301:2019 in the field of Business Continuity and Operational Resilience.

On this occasion, Mohamed Abbas Fayed, CEO and Managing Director of FABMISR, stated: "In light of the increasing risks of cybersecurity, information security, and business continuity, we take pride in FABMISR’s consistent accomplishments, with the most recent achievement being the ISO certifications for excellence in information security and business continuity plans. This serves as international recognition of our unwavering commitment to protecting our customers' information and data privacy while ensuring operational resilience and continuing to provide services to our customers even under unfavorable circumstances.

He added, "This achievement reflects our success in implementing our strategic objectives, which include adhering to international standards and supporting digital transformation, with the aim of providing our customers with secure and reliable banking solutions. We are proud to be among the first banks to obtain these combination of certifications, driven by our ongoing commitment to reinforcing our leadership in the banking sector, setting a benchmark for excellence in the Egyptian market."

By obtaining these combined certifications, FABMISR stands uniquely among a distinguished group of leading banks in the sector that have obtained some of these certifications. By adhering to international standards, FABMISR remains at the forefront of the banking sector through continuous updates to its operations and internal systems to keep pace with developments, enhancing its operational capabilities to serve the national economy and achieve financial and banking stability.

About FABMISR:

FABMISR, a subsidiary of the First Abu Dhabi Bank Group (FAB), is one of the largest foreign banks operating in Egypt. FABMISR’s local network operates through 68 branches, where it provides leading banking products and services that cater to all customer segments; along with achieving the highest value for its stakeholders and employees. Moreover, the bank offers a personalized banking experience to meet the various expectations of its customers from large organizations, SMEs and consumers whilst utilizing its global experience to support stakeholders, entrepreneurs and the local economy.

FAB is one of the world’s largest and safest financial institutions with an international network spanning over five continents. The bank also offers global relationships, extensive experience, and financial strength to support local, regional, and international companies seeking to manage their businesses at home and abroad.

FAB is rated Aa3, AA- and AA- by Moody's, Standard & Poor's (S&P, and Fitch, respectively), making it the most robust aggregate rating of banks in the Middle East and North Africa region. FAB is also a regional leader in sustainability and is part of the MSCI ESG Leaders Index and FTSE4Good EM.

For more information on FABMISR, please visit https://www.fabmisr.com.eg/en/