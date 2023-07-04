Abu Dhabi: First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), the UAE’s largest bank and one of the world’s largest and safest financial institutions, has won the majority of the Global Finance Awards for the Middle East, including:

Outstanding Leadership for Sustainable Finance for the Middle East: (Overall regional winner)

Outstanding Sustainable Financing in Emerging Markets: (Middle East)

Outstanding Leadership in Sustainable Bonds: (Middle East)

Outstanding Leadership in ESG-Related Loans: (Middle East)

Outstanding Leadership in Transition/Sustainability Linked Loans: (Middle East)

Best Bank for Sustainable Finance: (UAE)

For the second consecutive year FAB won the Outstanding Leadership in Transition/Sustainability Linked Loans award as well the Best Bank for Sustainable Finance.

Global Finance selects its award winners based on objective factors such as transaction volume, market share, competitive pricing and global coverage, as detailed in public company documents and media reports.

Martin Tricaud, Group Head of Investment Banking at First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), said: “Within the last few years FAB has been making significant strides to become a regional pacesetter within sustainability for the banking sector. Importantly, we recognise the challenges posed by climate change to the earth, society, and the economy – and we remain committed to doing our part to address these challenge. The award wins reflect this commitment as well as our capabilities across sustainable finance to support our clients on their transition journeys. As we look ahead, we’ll continue to collaborate with our clients and partners, helping them leverage the latest and fit-for-purpose solutions to meet their new realities and growth objectives.”

FAB has a strong track record of climate action through its innovative sustainable financing solutions and advisory services – and has set a target of USD 75 billion for the period of 2022 to 2030, of which USD 15 billion was achieved by Q1’23. The bank continues to lead through proactive engagement and partnerships with customers, clients, and the UAE government and regulators, to enable them to move faster towards a low carbon economy.



About First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB)

FAB is the UAE’s largest bank with an international network that spans five continents, providing global relationships, expertise and financial strength to support local, regional and international businesses seeking to do business at home and abroad. FAB is consistently ranked one of the world’s largest, safest and most socially responsible banks. A global bank and regional banking powerhouse, FAB is established in 20 markets from the Americas to Asia, and is known for consistently delivering results, generating returns and creating value.

FAB is proactively shaping the future with purposeful action for sustainable growth. With total assets of AED 1.2 Trillion (USD 323 Billion) as of March-end 2023, FAB is rated Aa3/AA-/AA- by Moody’s, S&P and Fitch, respectively - the strongest combined ratings of any bank in the MENA region. FAB was named the UAE’s most valuable banking brand in the 2023 Brand Finance UAE 50 and Brand Finance Banking 500 rankings. The Bank has been ranked by Global Finance as the Safest Bank in the UAE and the Middle East since 2011, and #31 Safest Bank globally in 2022. The Banker’s Top 1000 World Banks 2021 rankings, measured by Tier 1 capital, ranked FAB as #1 in the UAE, #3 in the Middle East and #91 across the globe. FAB is also a regional sustainability leader (MSCI ESG rating of ‘A’), and a constituent of MSCI ESG Leaders and FTSE4Good EM indices.

For further information, visit: www.bankfab.com.