Abu Dhabi – First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), the UAE’s global bank and one of the world’s largest and safest financial institutions, has been awarded for its outstanding contributions to Emiratisation and national talent development at the Nafis Award 2025, organised by the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister, Head of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of the Council’s Board of Directors.

The Nafis Award celebrates outstanding efforts by Emirati nationals and private sector organisations that contribute to the UAE’s Emiratisation objectives. As part of the Nafis Programme, launched under the Fifty Initiatives Package in 2021, the awards recognise entities that exemplify excellence in developing Emirati talent and advancing the nation’s long-term economic diversification under UAE Vision 2031.

During the ceremony, held on 8th October 2025, FAB was presented:

First place for exceeding the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) regulatory mandate among large entities in the banking sector category

Diamond Category for the exceptional efforts in advancing key strategic Emiratisation initiatives

These recognitions reflect FAB’s strategic commitment to building a future-ready Emirati workforce through a proactive Emiratision strategy and the banks’ consistent focus on talent development. It also highlights how the bank is exceeding national employment targets, expanding leadership opportunities for Emiratis, and fostering sustainable career development through structured training and mentorship programmes. The awards were presented during a ceremony held at the prestigious Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi, attended by senior government officials, senior business leaders, and key industry representatives.

Hana Al Rostamani, Group Chief Executive Officer of FAB, said: “Empowering Emirati talent is not only a strategic priority for FAB, but also a national duty and a fundamental pillar of our vision for sustainable growth and leadership. This recognition from the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council reaffirms our dedication to nurturing a world-class Emirati workforce capable of driving innovation, shaping the future of banking, and advancing the UAE’s economic transformation. We remain committed to enabling Emiratis to lead, innovate, and excel both locally and globally, driving progress that embodies the UAE’s ambition and potential.”

Commitment to Emirati Talent and Sustainable Growth

FAB’s recognition with the First Award at the Nafis 2025 ceremony reaffirms the bank’s long-standing commitment to Emiratisation as a strategic national priority. The bank continues to lead the way in national talent development, with UAE nationals now representing 47% of core roles and 40% of critical positions including, 92% of branch management roles across the UAE led by Emiratis. FAB has also achieved the highest enrolment of Emiratis in training programmes with strong representation of Emirati women in leadership roles, and a significant number of hires in emerging fields such as AI and digital management. The bank’s Emiratisation efforts also extend to hiring Emiratis in regions with fewer job opportunities, such as Al Ain, Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah, supporting balanced national development and economic inclusion. These initiatives reflect a comprehensive Emiratisation strategy designed to build future skills, diversify opportunity, and support inclusive national growth.

FAB’s Emiratisation strategy includes targeted recruitment via the Nafis platform, career fairs, salary support for nationals and participation in the Nafis Leadership Programme. A suite of development initiatives including onboarding schemes, leadership pathways, and strategic secondments have also been designed to empower local talent across all business lines.

About First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB)

Headquartered in Abu Dhabi with a global footprint across 20 markets, FAB is the finance and trade gateway to the Middle East and North Africa region (MENA). With total assets of AED 1.34 trillion (USD 366 billion) as of June-end 2025, FAB is among the world’s largest banking groups. The bank provides financial expertise to its wholesale and retail client franchise across three business units: 1) Investment Banking & Markets, 2) Wholesale Banking, and 3) Personal, Business, Wealth and Privileged Client Banking Group. FAB is listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) and rated Aa3/AA-/AA- by Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, with a stable outlook. On sustainability, FAB holds an MSCI ESG rating of ‘AA’, and is also ranked among the top 6% of banks globally by Refinitiv’s ESG Scores and ranked the Best diversified bank in MENA by Sustainalytics ESG Risk Rating.