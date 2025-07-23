RoTE at 20.5% in H1’25, firmly on track with medium term guidance of above 16%

Total assets grew 11% ytd to AED 1.34 trillion underpinned by broad-based growth across the franchise

Abu Dhabi: First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), the UAE’s global bank and one of the world’s largest and safest financial institutions, delivered a record financial performance in the first half of 2025, reporting a net profit of AED 10.63 billion, up 26% year-on-year, surpassing the AED 10 billion mark for the first time in a half-year period. Earnings per share grew 27% yoy to AED 0.93 in H1’25 and Return on Tangible Equity (RoTE) stood at 20.5%, firmly on track with FAB’s medium-term guidance of above 16%. Profit before tax increased 29% to AED 12.83 billion driven by a 16% yoy rise in operating income to AED 18.31 billion in H1’25.

FAB’s performance was supported by broad-based growth and strong business activity across the franchise on the back of an expanding client base, diversified growth across key economic sectors, and a rise in customer acquisitions. Net interest income rose 2% yoy to AED 9.96 billion, and non-interest income grew 41% to AED 8.35 billion. The latter was driven by a 25% rise in fees and commissions on the back of strong deal origination and deal execution, and a 30% increase in FX and investment income, supported by robust client flows and a strong trading performance. This translated into total operating income of AED 18.31 billion in H1’25.

On the balance sheet, FAB continued to demonstrate strength and resilience. Loans and advances rose 7% ytd to AED 568 billion, while customer deposits increased 4% to AED 813 billion, reflecting healthy growth across both wholesale and retail franchises. Total assets grew 11% ytd to AED 1.34 trillion.

Asset quality also improved, with the non-performing loan (NPL) ratio improving to a multi-year low of 2.84%. FAB’s CET1 ratio stood at 13.4% as of June-end 2025, while the LCR remained strong at 152%. Moreover, FAB continues to maintain the strongest combined credit ratings in the region (AA- or equivalent), supported by a solid capital position and a prudent risk and liquidity profile.

Hana Al Rostamani, Group Chief Executive Officer of FAB, said: “FAB achieved new highs in the first half of 2025, with Group operating income rising by 16% year-on-year to AED 18.31 billion and net profit exceeding AED 10 billion, for the first time in any half-year period. Return on tangible equity stood at 20.5%, firmly on track with our medium-term guidance of above 16%, supported by a robust balance sheet, and backed by one of the strongest credit ratings globally.

Our record performance reinforces FAB’s position as the UAE’s Global Bank and reflects a franchise defined by scale, connectivity, and innovation, with AI increasingly embedded in how we operate and how we serve our clients. Parallel to this, we remain a trusted partner in supporting the UAE’s rapid progress and development as we continue to deliver on a strategy that is aligned with national priorities.

We have made tangible progress in advancing our artificial intelligence (AI) agenda, from the deployment of our foundational Agentic AI platform, the rollout of Microsoft 365 Copilot to all employees, to launching AI-powered onboarding and credit analytics, resulting in measurable improvements in efficiency and service quality. Innovations like the Board AI Observer, Voice Concierge, and planning tools are already delivering real impact.

Additionally, FAB became the first MENA bank to be designated as a direct participant in China’s Cross-border Interbank Payment System (CIPS), which marks a major milestone in our global connectivity strategy. We are also progressing plans to expand our international footprint, reinforcing our commitment to connect clients in dynamic, high-growth corridors.

We remain firmly committed to delivering sustainable value for all stakeholders, and will continue to execute our strategy with discipline, accelerating innovation, supporting national development, deepening our international presence, and reinforcing the core pillars of long-term success.”

Lars Kramer, Group Chief Financial Officer of FAB, added: “FAB delivered a strong financial performance in the first half of 2025, with profit before tax rising 29% year-on-year to AED 12.83 billion. Net profit in the second quarter increased by 29% year-on-year to AED 5.51 billion, a showcase of consistent delivery at scale, supported by diversified revenue growth, resilient margins, prudent risk management, and targeted investments in technology and AI that are driving both opportunity and efficiency throughout the Group.

We achieved broad-based growth with all divisions delivering double-digit revenue expansion, highlighting effective balance sheet deployment, the deepening of relationships and sustained client engagement in dynamic market conditions. Moreover, the consistent and disciplined execution of our strategic priorities keeps us firmly on track with our medium-term RoTE guidance of over 16%.

Parallel to FAB’s strong results and in line with our commitment to financial innovation, we also recently launched the region’s first blockchain-based digital bond, a milestone that underscores FAB’s leadership in shaping the future of capital markets in the region.

With robust capital, liquidity and funding buffers, and a high-quality risk profile, FAB remains well-positioned to navigate evolving market conditions while continuing to deliver sustainable shareholder returns.”

Key H1’25 Highlights

Broad-based revenue growth across our franchise driven by client- centric solutions:

Investment Banking & Markets: Revenue rose 17% yoy driven by strong origination, continued leadership in MENA capital markets, and strong performance from Global Markets. FAB played a key role in landmark transactions, including financing one of the region’s largest data centre projects.

Wholesale Banking: Revenue increased 12% yoy, supported by strong client activity across key economic sectors as well as new client acquisitions and mandates in banking transactions and treasury advisory.

Personal, Business, Wealth & Privileged Client Banking: Delivered 12% revenue growth, driven by robust growth in customer acquisitions across various products. The division also saw strong growth in private banking and wealth management with AUMs up 61% yoy in H1’25.

International Franchise: Loans and deposits grew 28% and 24% yoy, respectively, driven by growth in the UK, France, Switzerland, and Saudi Arabia.

FAB also became the first MENA bank to join the Cross-border Interbank Payment System (CIPS) as a direct participant, strengthening East-West connectivity and unlocking new cross-border flow opportunities.

The Group continued to accelerate its AI adoption journey, embedding advanced solutions across core operations, unlocking measurable value, and transforming the way it operates:

Embedding intelligence in every decision through powerful analytical tools enabling faster, and data-informed decisions across the organisation, with innovations like the Board AI Observer, trade document validation, and the distribution channels optimiser.

Redefining customer service through seamless, zero-touch experiences: GenAI-powered tools, including Voice Concierge, intelligent email routing, and real-time fraud detection are transforming how we serve clients.

Other key developments include the group-wide rollout of Microsoft 365 Copilot, an agentic AI tool to automate trade document validation using global benchmarks and multi-agent reasoning, automated real-time summarization of financial news across GCC markets and a contact centre GPT.

With over AED 1.34 trillion in total assets, we continue to operate from a position of strength, supported by prudent risk management, agile execution, and a future-focused talent agenda:

Sustainability: Sustainable and transition financing projects facilitated to-date reached AED 318 billion, or 64% of FAB’s AED 500 billion 2030 target. FAB retains leading ESG ratings in MENA (MSCI AA, top 6% globally by Refinitiv).

Credit Ratings: FAB has maintained its position as the bank with the strongest combined credit rating among any other bank in MENA (of AA- or equivalent).

Net profit AED 10.63 billion +26% yoy Profit before tax

AED 12.83 billion +29% yoy International income AED 3.1 billion 17% of Group revenue RoTE 20.5% vs 17.3% in H1’24 Operating income AED 18.31 billion +16% yoy Total assets AED 1.34 trillion +11% ytd LCR 152% Jun-24: 152% CET1 ratio 13.4% Jun-24: 14.0%

ABOUT FIRST ABU DHABI BANK

Headquartered in Abu Dhabi with a global footprint across 20 markets, FAB is the finance and trade gateway to the Middle East and North Africa region (MENA). With total assets of AED 1.34 trillion (USD 366 billion) as of June-end 2025, FAB is among the world’s largest banking groups. The bank provides financial expertise to its wholesale and retail client franchise across three business units: 1) Investment Banking & Markets, 2) Wholesale Banking, and 3) Personal, Business, Wealth & Privileged Client Banking Group

FAB is listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) and rated Aa3/AA-/AA- by Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, with a stable outlook. On sustainability, FAB holds an MSCI ESG rating of ‘AA’, and is also ranked among the top 6% of banks globally by Refinitiv’s ESG Scores and ranked the Best diversified bank in MENA by Sustainalytics ESG Risk Rating.

For further information, visit: www.bankfab.com

To access our latest disclosures and presentations, please visit www.bankfab.com/en-ae/about-fab/investor-relations

For investor-related queries, please contact FAB Investor Relations team on ir@bankfab.com