Dubai, UAE: F5 NGINX Management Suite 1.0 is now available for general availability.



The solution provides holistic visibility and control of NGINX instances, application delivery services, API management workflows, and security solutions.



Key features to help enterprises can streamline and simplify operations include:



• Scale – Intelligently scale NGINX instances and services with global policy controls using CI/CD automation to drive workflows, service configuration and provisioning, and multi-cloud management.

• Insight – Improve business decisions, troubleshooting, and SLAs with uniform visibility across NGINX instances, apps, APIs, and security posture.

• Governance – Provide each team supporting apps and APIs with self-service workflows, single sign -on (SSO), and role - based access control (RBAC) – all while making sure they remain compliant with organizational and industry standards.

• Security – Achieve the robust security enterprises demand with tools that enable comprehensive visibility and policy control over the entire NGINX environment.



F5 NGINX Management Suite is the successor to NGINX Controller, which was a centralised management platform released in 2017. Following NGINX’s 2019 acquisition by F5, the technology evolved over time to become a suite of modules built on a common, easy-to-deploy platform that can scale to future use cases and support challenging customer environments.



“As organizations have accelerated towards API-first microservice architectures and Kubernetes, ADCs and classic API management have become less relevant for DevOps teams,” said Jenn Gile, Head of NGINX Product Marketing



“Enterprises rely on NGINX for everything from content caching and load balancing to API delivery and Kubernetes Ingress. However, like most software, a single NGINX instance is easy to manage manually, but watching over many can be tedious. The F5 NGINX Management Suite was specifically created to make managing customers’ NGINX fleet a pleasure rather than a chore by providing holistic visibility and control of NGINX instances, application delivery services, API management workflows, and security solutions.”