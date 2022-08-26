Dubai, UAE: F5 NGINX Management Suite 1.0 is now available for general availability.
The solution provides holistic visibility and control of NGINX instances, application delivery services, API management workflows, and security solutions.
Key features to help enterprises can streamline and simplify operations include:
• Scale – Intelligently scale NGINX instances and services with global policy controls using CI/CD automation to drive workflows, service configuration and provisioning, and multi-cloud management.
• Insight – Improve business decisions, troubleshooting, and SLAs with uniform visibility across NGINX instances, apps, APIs, and security posture.
• Governance – Provide each team supporting apps and APIs with self-service workflows, single sign -on (SSO), and role - based access control (RBAC) – all while making sure they remain compliant with organizational and industry standards.
• Security – Achieve the robust security enterprises demand with tools that enable comprehensive visibility and policy control over the entire NGINX environment.
F5 NGINX Management Suite is the successor to NGINX Controller, which was a centralised management platform released in 2017. Following NGINX’s 2019 acquisition by F5, the technology evolved over time to become a suite of modules built on a common, easy-to-deploy platform that can scale to future use cases and support challenging customer environments.
“As organizations have accelerated towards API-first microservice architectures and Kubernetes, ADCs and classic API management have become less relevant for DevOps teams,” said Jenn Gile, Head of NGINX Product Marketing
“Enterprises rely on NGINX for everything from content caching and load balancing to API delivery and Kubernetes Ingress. However, like most software, a single NGINX instance is easy to manage manually, but watching over many can be tedious. The F5 NGINX Management Suite was specifically created to make managing customers’ NGINX fleet a pleasure rather than a chore by providing holistic visibility and control of NGINX instances, application delivery services, API management workflows, and security solutions.”
F5 NGINX unveils new solution to help enterprises connect, scale, and secure apps and APIs
F5 NGINX Management Suite 1.0 is the successor to NGINX Controller, providing holistic visibility and control of NGINX instances, application delivery services, API management workflows, and security solutions
Dubai, UAE: F5 NGINX Management Suite 1.0 is now available for general availability.
© Press Release 2022
Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.
The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.
To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.