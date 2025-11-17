Contemporary residential community within the Al Fursan masterplan in Northeast Riyadh, featuring 1,150 oversized units, generous green spaces, and family-friendly amenities in a connected urban environment

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Ezdihar Real Estate Development has launched Mashael Al Fursan, a new residential community located within the Al Fursan masterplan in northeast Riyadh. Developed in partnership with the NHC, the project redefines contemporary urban living with thoughtfully designed homes and lifestyle-driven surroundings that cater to families, professionals, and future generations.

Spanning an area of over 159,000 square meters, the project comprises 26 residential buildings offering 1,150 units with modern designs and green spaces, within an integrated environment that allows families a harmonious modern lifestyle. The residential community provides diverse options, from one-bedroom apartments up to four-bedroom apartments, supported by ample parking and convenient access to services and amenities within the comprehensive masterplan.

The project features a strategic location, minutes away from King Khalid International Airport, and proximity to Princess Noura University and major business, educational, healthcare, and entertainment centers. It also benefits from its location within a rapidly growing area thanks to major projects such as King Salman Airbase City and Expo 2030, which grants its residents high accessibility and daily convenience.

Mr. AbdulMohsen bin Fawaz Al Hokair, CEO of Ezdihar Real Estate Development, commented:

“Mashael Al Fursan is more than just a residential address, it is a community built around the needs of modern life. Through our collaboration with the NHC, we are delivering a neighborhood where families and individuals can grow, connect, and enjoy a lifestyle shaped by convenience, accessibility, and well-designed spaces. With this launch, we are proud to contribute to the ongoing development of one of Riyadh’s most strategic and fast-evolving districts.”

With its blend of contemporary design, green open areas, and integrated amenities, Mashael Al Fursan is set to become a new benchmark for residential living in northeast Riyadh, welcoming residents seeking connection, comfort, and long-term value.

About Ezdihar Real Estate Development

Ezdihar, part of the Fawaz Alhokair Group, is reshaping the real estate landscape in Saudi Arabia with a commitment to enhancing the quality of urban life. Focused on creating distinctive, high-quality developments, Ezdihar contributes to the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 by delivering exceptional office, commercial and residential spaces across major cities. With a goal of achieving 1 million+ sqm of gross leasable area and delivering 10,000 residential units by 2030, Ezdihar prioritizes sustainable growth, innovative design, and excellence in every stage of development.

