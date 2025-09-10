BI Consulting was a firm that specialized in organizational design, people consulting, and business transformation

The team uplift, with the addition of 26 people including two partners, will expand the capabilities of the People Consulting and Business Consulting services at EY MENA

EY announces the joining of BI Consulting team into its MENA Consulting team. The work experience of the MENA-based management consulting firm, which specialized in people, organization, strategy implementation and more, will bolster EY’s People Consulting and Business Consulting solutions.

The addition of 26 people, including two partners, from BI Consulting will accelerate and expand the capabilities of both the People Consulting and Business Consulting services within the EY MENA Consulting practice.

Omar Odeh, EY MENA Consulting Leader, says:

“At EY MENA, we recognize that each organization faces distinct challenges that require us to not only adapt, but pioneer new ways of working. Our resolve to enhance skillsets and leverage cutting-edge technology is vital to delivering transformative solutions for our clients that not only meet their current demands, but help outline the next wave of their growth journeys.”

“The integration of the BI Consulting team into the EY MENA Consulting Service Line is a strategic move that goes beyond financial investment; it enriches our talent pool and expands our knowledge base and service offerings. Their in-depth and hands-on experience will further expand the breadth of offerings of our People Consulting and Business Consulting services, enabling us to expand our impactful solutions and drive meaningful progress for the communities we live and work in.”

BI Consulting had close to two decades of solutions and delivery in organizational design, people consulting, strategy implementation, transformation, and governance. The firm’s recent work in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia makes its team an operational and strategic fit for the EY MENA Consulting practice.

