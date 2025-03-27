Cairo – As part of its leading role in the Egyptian energy sector, ExxonMobil Egypt held its annual convention to solidify customer relationships across the country and bolster their path to success. The convention was attended by prominent company leaders, including Eng. Amr Abou Eita, Chairman & Managing Director of ExxonMobil Egypt, Africa & Middle East Reginal Lubricants Manager, as well as Mr. Sherif Serag El Din, Vice Chairman & Managing Director, and Fuels Sales Manager at ExxonMobil Egypt.

The convention showcased the company's 2024 accomplishments, emphasizing its dedication to continuous growth and delivering high-quality products and services that cater to the diverse needs of its customers. It highlighted the significant progress made across various business sectors, particularly in the fuel and lubricants industries, which play a vital role in supporting the Egyptian economy. Additionally, the company celebrated the 100-year anniversary of "Mobil Delvac" launch, reaffirming its market position and its century of commitment to enhancing vehicle efficiency."

Eng. Amr Abou Eita remarked, "2024 stands out as a year of exceptional and unprecedented successes, during which we achieved remarkable performance in the Egyptian market. This is not coincidental; it stems from over 120 years of work and expertise in this market."

Abou Eita further elaborated, "ExxonMobil Egypt remains committed to investing in technology and digital transformation to elevate our product offerings and enhance customer experience. Five years ago, we introduced the 'Mobilawy' app, a pioneering loyalty program in the fuel and lubricants marketing sector. This app offers users various services and benefits, including roadside assistance and the ability to locate the nearest retail service station or Mobil 1 service center. In 2024, it received the "Best Global Loyalty Program Award.” Additionally, in October 2024, the company launched “Mobil Care” app, which empowers fleet owners in tracking driver performance and vehicle maintenance, reaffirming our commitment to promoting road safety."

In this context, Mr. Sherif Serag El Din stated, "ExxonMobil Egypt is proud to be the preferred choice for service station consumers in the Egyptian market, as evidenced by recent market data. The company took the lead in introducing Mobil Super Plus 95 fuel, which incorporates advanced additives designed to maintain vehicle engines. Mobil Super Plus 95 is now available at over 250 Mobil service stations across the country, leading to its swift adoption and meeting consumer demand across the nation.

Serag El Din further elaborated, "We have introduced compressed natural gas services at 20 service stations so far, and are actively working to extend this initiative by strategically selecting locations for both existing and upcoming Mobil Service Stations, in support of the Egyptian government's drive to promote natural gas usage. Additionally, we are committed to continuously expanding our station network to provide coverage across diverse regions of the country. Over the past five years, we have successfully streamed 35 new Mobil service stations and revamped 60 existing ones. There are currently 20 new stations under construction. This commitment coincides with celebrating the 25th anniversary of launching the premium convenience retailing store concept in Egypt through the "On the Run" which have become integral to the customer experience within our stations. ExxonMobil Egypt is focused on growing the number of premium convenience retailing stores and has undertaken interior design renovations for both “On the Run” and “Way to Go” to enhance shopping experience for our customers."

Worth noting that ExxonMobil has been granted by the Egyptian government concessions in the Eastern Mediterranean, securing exploration rights for several offshore blocks, specifically in the Outer Nile Delta. The company has also conducted the largest 3D seismic survey in the region. ExxonMobil drilled its first well, Nefertari-1, in North Marakia concession area to identify key development opportunities that would support a long-term presence in Egypt's exploration field.

Stemming from its strong belief that investing in the community is a vital part of its mission, ExxonMobil Egypt places a strong emphasis on community development, focusing on education and training, women economic opportunities, as well as innovation and entrepreneurship. ExxonMobil Egypt employees are dedicated to volunteering their time to train young people and pass on essential skills and knowledge.

About ExxonMobil Egypt:

ExxonMobil Egypt is a leading provider of high-quality lubricants and fuels and has a wide network of convenience retail shops and centers. ExxonMobil Egypt has around 400 service centers under “Mobil” brand, more than 240 service centers for Mobil 1 and Mobil Autocare, in addition to more than 45 “On the Run” and “Way to Go” branches. Supported by two lubricant blending manufacturers in Alexandria and the 10th of Ramadan, ExxonMobil Egypt offers a diversified range of industrial products, lubricant solutions, and services, in Egypt and more than 40 countries in Africa, the Middle East, Europe, America, and the Far East. Since 2019, ExxonMobil Egypt has resumed its interest and operations in exploration and drilling in Egypt and in the Eastern Mediterranean, by owning a franchise for gas exploration and drilling. ExxonMobil Egypt builds on a rich history that began about 120 years ago, starting with the registration of Vacuum Oil Company (Mobil) in 1902. ExxonMobil Egypt is committed to participating in many community initiatives related to education, development, and women, serving different sectors and groups in Egyptian society.