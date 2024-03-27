Dubai - Experiential Planner Expo (EPEX), in collaboration with Dubai Business Events, part of Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism and the city’s official convention bureau, proudly announces the inclusion of Expo City Dubai as a key stakeholder for an impactful engagement with international event planners from the Middle East, India and Africa. Expo City Dubai will join as an exhibitor at the prestigious global MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions) and wedding platform, where it aims to connect with new and existing event planners seeking unique and creative venues.

Expo City Dubai, renowned for its multipurpose venues and facilities – including amphitheatres, thematic pavilions, parks and restaurants, as well as Dubai Exhibition Centre (DEC) and the new Dubai Connect Conference Centre (C3) – is set to showcase its world-class mid- to large-scale event offerings. Having recently played host to the COP28 UN Climate Change Conference, as well as various business and entertainment activations, Expo City Dubai presents an exciting proposition for regional and global events to find a home in Dubai.

“As show organisers for international event planners, we have a challenging responsibility to give our buyers a variety of unique venues to entice creative events for participating destinations. Expo City exhibiting at EPEX is exactly the answer to this question, adding to a portfolio of great venues in Dubai,” says Ibrahim Bashir, Show Director, Experiential Planner Expo.

EPEX anticipates that Expo City Dubai's participation will contribute significantly to Dubai's position as a global event destination. The collaborative efforts between Expo City Dubai, Dubai Business Events, and EPEX underscore a commitment to fostering connections, promoting creativity, and further elevating the profile of Dubai in the international events landscape.

Sholto Douglas-Home, Chief Sales & Marcomms Officer, Expo City Dubai said: “As a go-to destination for globally significant events, Expo City Dubai is a hub for developing meaningful partnerships and is an inspiring destination for all visitors – whether they are businesses, MICE professionals or tourists.

“We are excited to be joining forces with EPEX and to showcase our brand to a diverse audience of industry professionals and enthusiasts, using this pivotal platform to share our wide range of venues and experiences while also gaining valuable insights into industry trends.”

More about Expo City Dubai (ECD)

Expo City Dubai harnesses the unifying spirit of Expo 2020 Dubai and carries forward its legacy, continuing to demonstrate that by working together, we can propel human progress

An innovation-driven, people-centric city of the future and one of five hubs in the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, it is designed as a blueprint for sustainable urban planning, galvanising action on its journey to carbon neutrality

Its ecosystem supports cross-sector collaboration and provides a springboard for businesses of all sizes to scale and grow, enhancing Dubai’s position as a global centre of trade and reinforcing the UAE’s development and diversification ambitions

Its residential communities redefine urban living, exemplifying best practice in innovative, environment-friendly design with a focus on wellbeing and happiness

Packed with educational, cultural and entertainment offerings and a go-to destination for globally significant events, it celebrates human creativity and ingenuity and inspires future generations

Expo City Dubai connects businesses, government, organisations, educational establishments, residents and visitors, enabling them to work together towards a better, more equitable, more sustainable future for all

More about Experiential Planner Expo (EPEX) 2024

Experiential Planner Expo (EPEX) is the flagship event organized by Experiential Planner (EP), aimed at bringing together key stakeholders in the MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) and Weddings industry. As the most impactful MICE & Weddings show in the region, EPEX serves as a dynamic platform for industry professionals to connect, collaborate, and explore new opportunities.

EPEX 2024 promises to be an unparalleled event, featuring over 100 local and global exhibitors meeting more than 250 MICE, event and wedding planners over specially curated B2B and networking sessions. With a focus on innovation, excellence, and international collaboration, EPEX 2024 aims to showcase cutting-edge trends, forge strategic partnerships, and drive business growth for all participants.

Attendees of EPEX 2024 can expect a diverse range of exhibitors, including destination tourism boards, convention bureaus, hospitality brands, DMCs, and suppliers, offering insights, solutions, and opportunities to enhance their outbound event planning endeavours. Through a series of curated sessions, workshops, and networking events, EPEX 2024 provides a unique platform for industry professionals to gain valuable insights, expand their networks, and elevate their expertise.

For more information about EPEX 2024, visit http://www.experientialplanner.com.

More about POW WOW Marketing (PWM)

POW WOW Marketing (PWM) is a leading marketing agency specializing in the MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) and Weddings industry. With a wealth of experience and expertise, PWM offers a wide range of services tailored to the needs of tourism boards, destination management companies (DMCs), venues, and hospitality brands.

PWM provides comprehensive solutions to help clients in the MICE and Travel industry achieve their trade marketing objectives and drive business growth. With a focus on creativity, innovation, and results, PWM collaborates closely with clients to develop customized strategies and campaigns that resonate with their target audience and deliver tangible results.

