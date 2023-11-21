DUBAI – From 15 December 2023 to 7 January 2024, Al Wasl Plaza will transform into a magical Winter City, with Expo City Dubai bringing the community together through eco-friendly events to celebrate the season, while also increasing climate awareness and promoting greener living.

Featuring Santa’s sustainable house, Mrs Claus’ bakery, an eco-friendly toy factory and Frosty’s farmhouse, visitors of all ages are invited to join Santa on his quest to help save the North Pole and its precious wildlife from the rapid and dramatic impacts related to global climate change.

Along the way, the young – and young at heart – will follow the clues, conquer climate challenges, collect stamps and join the elves in eco-friendly workshops as they enjoy a chalet-style Christmas market, snow-sprinkled trees, fun carnival games, and photo opportunities with the reindeer sleigh and popular robot, Opti.

At Santa’s enchanting house, guests will discover the ingenious ways he prioritises sustainability in his own abode – including repurposed decorations and energy-efficient lighting – and have the chance to write their names on Santa’s “naughty” or “nice” list – but not before learning they’re more likely to secure a place in his good graces if they embrace greener lifestyles.

Santa will also be opening the doors to his toy factory, a place where children immerse themselves in the world of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) while promoting sustainability. Making their own toys from recycled materials, crafty kids will embark on journeys to become eco-conscious stewards of the planet.

At Mrs Claus’ bakery children will gather round to decorate polar bear and ice cap-shaped gingerbread cookies with colourful frosting as Santa’s elves regale them with stories of how to save our polar habitats and share tips that encourage young bakers to reduce, reuse, and recycle.

Frosty the Snowman has joined forces with the Expo City Farm to create an enlightening experience at Frosty's farmhouse. Here elves will host interactive workshops, together with gardening activities to help to cultivate mini green fingers, and vegetable arts and crafts that will unleash creativity in new ways.

The supersized post box returns for the third consecutive year, offering visitors the chance to write letters – on recycled paper and with environmentally-friendly markers – to Santa, and to make personal pledges to make the world a better place.

Highlights at Al Wasl Plaza will also include the lighting up of the magnificent 52-foot tree. Recycled from last year, it will be at the heart of the celebrations and provide a stunning backdrop for photos with Santa. Back by popular demand, Carols by Candlelight will run from 20-24 December – with a range of food and beverage packages available to sweeten the offering – together with nightly projection shows and whimsical snowfall sessions.

Festive favourites of hot chocolate, mince pies, and gingerbread will help to capture the spirit of sharing, ensuring a great community experience for all visitors.

Winter City will open from 1500-2300 daily, with entry priced from AED 20 for adults and free for ages 12 and under and Carols by Candlelight ticketholders. Additional charges are applicable for some activities and workshops. Tickets are available on platinumlist.com. For more information visit expocitydubai.com.

About Expo City Dubai

An inclusive innovation-driven, people-centric city of the future and one of five hubs on the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, Expo City Dubai is committed to maximising its positive social, environmental and economic impact Designed as a blueprint for sustainable urban living, its roadmap to achieving net zero by 2050 and its broader decarbonisation targets raise the bar on responsible urban development Its ecosystem supports cross-sector collaboration and provides a springboard for businesses of all sizes to scale and grow, enhancing Dubai’s position as a global centre of trade and reinforcing the UAE’s development and diversification ambitions Its residential communities redefine urban living, exemplifying best practice in innovative, environment-friendly design with a focus on wellbeing and happiness An incubator for innovation, it is a testbed for solutions and a platform for groundbreaking ideas that benefit both people and the planet Packed with educational, cultural and entertainment offerings and a go-to destination for globally significant events, it celebrates human creativity and ingenuity and inspires future generations



The legacy of Expo 2020 Dubai, Expo City Dubai connects businesses, government, organisations, educational institutions, residents and visitors, working together to drive progress and create a better, more equitable, more sustainable future for all

