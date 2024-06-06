New entity connects people, ideas and resources and builds on Expo Live success

Foundation seeks to nurture and empower problem-solvers from the Global South

Non-profit welcomes like-minded partners to advance collaboration and philanthropy

DUBAI:– Taking forward its mission to advance innovative ideas that benefit people and the planet, Expo City Dubai Authority has launched a non-profit foundation to build on the success of Expo Live, the pioneering and impactful global innovation and partnership programme initiated under Expo 2020 Dubai.

The Expo City Dubai Foundation aims to bridge the gap between people, ideas and resources, creating a wide network of like-minded organisations to find solutions to the world’s most pressing challenges. It will actively support with funding, collaborations, investment and business opportunities, providing an enabling environment for social enterprises and problem-solvers from the Global South to scale and grow their ideas.

Following Expo City Dubai’s hosting of the COP28 climate summit and the most inclusive World Expo to date, the Foundation enhances the city’s position as a centre for meaningful partnerships.

Her Excellency Reem Al Hashimy, UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation and CEO, Expo City Dubai Authority, said: “Rooted in the bold vision and values of Expo 2020 Dubai, our pioneering Expo Live innovation programme continues to benefit millions of people around the world, yet we know we have the potential to do so much more, create many more opportunities and spur even greater impact. The creation of the Expo City Dubai Foundation is not only integral to our city’s vision and values, but also an inevitable next step.

“This new entity ramps up our commitment to a more sustainable, inspiring future, and demonstrates our determination to drive widespread positive change, while also reflecting our city’s track record as a trusted convener and our nation’s cherished value of giving. Working together, we can harness human ingenuity for true, meaningful progress, and we invite all who share our values – entrepreneurs, philanthropists, corporates and fellow foundations – to join us in this exciting new chapter.”

The Foundation was launched at a gathering that included Her Excellency Reem Al Hashimy, Her Excellency Hessa Buhumaid, Director General of Dubai’s Community Development Authority and other government officials, foundations, partners and innovators.

HE Hessa Buhumaid said: “We are delighted to welcome the Expo City Dubai Foundation as an invaluable partner in our community development efforts, and are committed to providing a supportive regulatory environment where it can flourish. Our joint efforts to expand the Foundation’s scope of work reflect our leadership’s vision to work together towards a cleaner, safer, sustainable and more dignified future for communities around the world.”

The event, held on Thursday, included a panel discussion on philanthropy and social development with HE Hessa Buhumaid and His Excellency Badr Jafar, CEO of Crescent Enterprises and Special Envoy for Business and Philanthropy, UAE.

HE Badr Jafar said: “With trillions of dollars in strategic philanthropy expected to be practised across Asia and Africa in the years ahead, the UAE is uniquely positioned as a global hub for data, design and implementation of philanthropic solutions to our world’s greatest challenges. The Expo City Dubai Foundation, with Expo City Dubai’s proven track record in collaborative, targeted, and large-scale global impact, is central to realising this opportunity and responsibility.”

The Foundation builds on Expo Live’s remarkable legacy of innovation and partnerships, which has – to date – backed 191 initiatives from 92 countries. Announced in 2013, the programme’s first five cycles positively impacted 5.8 million people worldwide, created 160,000 jobs, improved healthcare for 1.1 million people and restored 36 million hectares of land.

The new entity plans a series of empowering partnerships designed to support social entrepreneurs across a wide range of sectors, based on the belief that a broad coalition of people working together can create tangible solutions that benefit communities and the planet.

-Ends-

About Expo City Dubai

An inclusive innovation-driven, people-centric city of the future and one of five hubs on the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, Expo City Dubai is committed to maximising its positive social, environmental and economic impact Designed as a blueprint for sustainable urban living, its roadmap to achieving net zero by 2050 and its broader decarbonisation targets raise the bar on responsible urban development Its ecosystem supports cross-sector collaboration and provides a springboard for businesses of all sizes to scale and grow, enhancing Dubai’s position as a global centre of trade and reinforcing the UAE’s development and diversification ambitions Its residential communities redefine urban living, exemplifying best practice in innovative, environment-friendly design with a focus on wellbeing and happiness An incubator for innovation, it is a testbed for solutions and a platform for groundbreaking ideas that benefit both people and the planet Packed with educational, cultural and entertainment offerings and a go-to destination for globally significant events, it celebrates human creativity and ingenuity and inspires future generations



The legacy of Expo 2020 Dubai, Expo City Dubai connects businesses, government, organisations, educational institutions, residents and visitors, working together to drive progress and create a better, more equitable, more sustainable future for all

For media enquiries, please contact press.office@expocitydubai.ae