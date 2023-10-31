DUBAI – Expo City Dubai and Dubai Culture & Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) have forged a dynamic partnership dedicated to empowering creatives, entrepreneurs, and young talents, amplifying the pivotal importance of Emirati heritage, and elevating the UAE’s global stature as a cultural and tourism destination.

Enriching Dubai’s arts and culture scene through a series of collaborative programmes, events, activities and educational offerings, Expo City Dubai and Dubai Culture will work together to further drive the emirate’s thriving creative economy and enhance its contribution to the emirate’s economic growth.

The collaboration was sealed with a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), signed at Expo City Dubai’s Vision Pavilion by Marjan Faraidooni, Chief of Education and Culture, Expo City Dubai and Dr Saeed Mubarak bin Kharbash, CEO of the Arts & Literature Sector at Dubai Culture.

Marjan Faraidooni said: “We at Expo City Dubai believe in the power of art and culture in bringing people together, pushing the boundaries of our imagination, and delivering important messages creatively, as demonstrated by our award-winning exhibitions and interactive education programmes. We have brought this same spirit to the events, exhibitions and experiences curated in partnership with Dubai Culture in the past, and we are proud to formalise and broaden our collaboration for the future. Together, we will foster development and innovation in the UAE’s growing creative economy sector – one that attracts creatives worldwide.”

Dr Saeed Mubarak bin Kharbash said: “This continued collaboration between Expo City Dubai and Dubai Culture represents a significant stride towards nurturing our vibrant creative landscape, standing as a testament to our collective commitment to fostering innovation, preserving our rich heritage, and showcasing the UAE’s cultural prowess to the world. Through this synergy, we aim to elevate Dubai’s creative economy and provide a platform for artists, entrepreneurs, and young talents to flourish, leaving a lasting mark on the global stage.”

The link-up will combine both organisations’ expertise in hosting cultural activities and developing workshops and awareness programmes. Expo City will also be the ideal destination for exhibitions, events, art installations and talent development initiatives, engaging and supporting artists, creatives, families and youth from the region.

The city has hosted a wide range of events in sports, music, the arts, and more. Among its most popular experiences, ‘Hai Ramadan’ welcomed communities from around the world to enjoy some of the most famous and well-known Ramadan traditions in a single destination during the holy month.

Expo City also continues to welcome visitors to its cultural and educational attractions, including Terra – The Sustainability Pavilion, awarded the most innovative venue in Tiqets’ Remarkable Venue Awards in October and ranked among the world’s most sustainable museums.

About Expo City Dubai

An inclusive innovation-driven, people-centric city of the future and one of five hubs on the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, Expo City Dubai is committed to maximising its positive social, environmental and economic impact Designed as a blueprint for sustainable urban living, its roadmap to achieving net zero by 2050 and its broader decarbonisation targets raise the bar on responsible urban development Its ecosystem supports cross-sector collaboration and provides a springboard for businesses of all sizes to scale and grow, enhancing Dubai’s position as a global centre of trade and reinforcing the UAE’s development and diversification ambitions Its residential communities redefine urban living, exemplifying best practice in innovative, environment-friendly design with a focus on wellbeing and happiness An incubator for innovation, it is a testbed for solutions and a platform for groundbreaking ideas that benefit both people and the planet Packed with educational, cultural and entertainment offerings and a go-to destination for globally significant events, it celebrates human creativity and ingenuity and inspires future generations



The legacy of Expo 2020 Dubai, Expo City Dubai connects businesses, government, organisations, educational institutions, residents and visitors, working together to drive progress and create a better, more equitable, more sustainable future for all

About Dubai Culture & Arts Authority

Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), under the leadership of Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, is committed to enriching Dubai’s cultural scene based on the UAE’s heritage, and is building bridges of constructive dialogue between various cultures to enhance Dubai’s position as a global centre for culture, an incubator for creativity, and a thriving hub for talent.

Dubai Culture is keen on reviving and preserving the emirate's historical heritage and developing the regulatory frameworks for the cultural and creative sector in line with its strategic roadmap 2020 – 2025.

The Authority also seeks to empower the enablers that seek to support talent and stimulate active participation from society members by investing in the various cultural and heritage assets under its remit, including the management of six heritage sites, five museums, Al Jalila Cultural Centre for Children and eight Dubai Public Library branches, all of which help contribute to creating an economic system that stimulates the cultural and creative industries.

