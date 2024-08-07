MUSCAT – Committed to enhancing customer convenience, National Bank of Oman’s Muzn Islamic Banking’s Travel Finance is tailored to ensure that your dream vacation becomes a reality with flexible repayment plans and a range of exclusive travel benefits. Designed to make the travel experience fun and stress-free, Travel Finance offers easy payment options and competitive rates reflecting NBO Muzn’s dedication to providing accessible and customer-focused financial solutions.

Salima Al Marzoqi, Chief Islamic Banking Officer at NBO Muzn Islamic Banking said: “Our unique travel financing solution provides our customers with the financial support they need to explore the world. Whether you are travelling for leisure, business, medical treatment, or Umrah, Muzn is here to make your travel dreams come true. Muzn Travel Finance will help you get to your destination without worrying about the cost as it ensures all travel expenses are covered comprehensively. We encourage everyone who is planning to travel this summer to make use of this financial solution.”

Customers can enjoy up to 100% financing value, covering airfare, hotel bookings, meals, airport transfers, excursions, and sightseeing. With the freedom to choose your own travel agent for personalised travel planning, you can visit any travel agency of your choice, request a quotation for your desired travel package, and submit the quotation to the nearest Muzn branch.

Available to both existing and new-to-bank customers aged 21 and above including pensioners, Muzn Travel Finance offers the flexibility to choose a repayment period that suits individual needs up to 10 years. Additionally, the product includes Takaful life insurance coverage for added peace of mind.

For additional information on Muzn Islamic Banking services and products, please visit www.muzn.om, contact our customer service at 24770001, or use the user-friendly NBO Muzn Islamic Muzn App.