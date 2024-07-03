Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi’s premier lifestyle destination, announces the arrival of an array of new stores, elevating its shopping and dining experience to unparalleled heights. Guests can look forward to exploring the newly opened Arabica Coffee, experiencing the Italian elegance at Dolce & Gabbana and savouring the fresh flavours at Antonia Chic. Known for its extensive mix of high-end retail, dining and entertainment options, The Galleria continuously expands its offerings, presenting an ever-evolving selection of world-renowned brands and experiences to its guests.

Now open at The Galleria:

The lifestyle destination recently welcomed, Tod’s, Dolce & Gabbana and the exceptional Antonia Chic Restaurant. These new Italian additions will make guests feel like they are entering the heart of Italy, where fashion and culinary excellence blend seamlessly at The Galleria.

Guests can visit the newly opened Tod’s on L1 and experience the elegance of Italy. This boutique offers a curated selection of footwear, bags and accessories, each piece crafted with exquisite attention to detail.

Now open on L1, Dolce & Gabbana brings a sense of Italian high-class couture. Celebrated for its bold and glamorous designs, this boutique highlights the latest collections that blend luxury with contemporary flair. From detailed designs to standout accessories, every piece reflects the brand’s iconic style, making it a must-visit for fashion enthusiasts.

Beyond Italian fashion, the best Italian meals are not to be missed at Antonia Chic. This new culinary gem located at Level 2 offers a delightful array of dishes, from crispy-crusted pizzas to mouthwatering pasta and fresh salads. Each dish can be perfectly complemented by a curated selection of Italian desserts, transforming every meal into a celebration of Italy’s rich culinary heritage.

Moving along from favourite Italian brands, fashion enthusiasts have more to enjoy at The Galleria with Machka now open at Level 1. Guests can explore a boutique that redefines elegance with its trendy fashion collections. Known for its stylish designs, Machka offers pieces that are guaranteed to add sophistication to any wardrobe.

Additionally, one can redefine their style at Ipekyol, located on Level 1. This fashion boutique is renowned for its stylish collections, designed to cater to fashion-forward guests. Ipekyol presents a diverse range of pieces that effortlessly blend sophistication with modern chic, ensuring every guest discovers something uniquely captivating.

After a fun day of shopping and dining, guests can unwind at the newly opened Arabica Coffee space. Here, they can savour a range of exceptional coffees, from the renowned Spanish lattes to the distinctive Arabica brews.

For guests who are yet to visit the newest family entertainment centre at The Galleria, Mission: Play! by Mattel™ is a must try! Families seeking fun and adventure, can head to Level 2 and enjoy this interactive entertainment centre which features themed zones inspired by iconic Mattel brands such as Barbie®, Hot Wheels® and MEGA®. Each zone offers unique and engaging activities that foster boundless imagination, making it an ideal spot for family entertainment.

For fitness enthusiasts, looking to elevate their fitness journey, Befit now open on Level 2 offers everything needed to stay in top shape. This multi-brand concept store offers an extensive selection of footwear, apparel, equipment and nutritional products. Beyond the essentials, Befit provides personalised home fitness solutions and guidance, ensuring guests receive comprehensive support every step of the way.

Coming soon to The Galleria:

The excitement continues with several highly anticipated openings. Food enthusiasts can look forward to the arrival of Zaatar w Zeit and Charleys Philly Steaks, each offering mouthwatering dining experiences that promise to delight the senses.

Sports fans will also be thrilled with the addition of Go Sports, New Balance and Alo Yoga, bringing the latest in athletic wear and gear to cater to all fitness needs.

For lovers of luxury, the prestigious brands Boucheron and Bottega Veneta are set to open soon, adding to The Galleria’s already impressive luxury lineup.

The Galleria Al Maryah Island remains dedicated to bringing the best global brands and experiences to Abu Dhabi, ensuring every visit is an extraordinary journey filled with style, flavour and innovation.

For more information about The Galleria Al Maryah Island please visit www.thegalleria.ae

ABOUT THE GALLERIA AL MARYAH ISLAND

The Galleria Al Maryah Island is Abu Dhabi’s leading lifestyle destination, offering unrivalled shopping, dining, and entertainment. Guests can discover 400 stores, including 100 food and beverage outlets, and world-class family entertainment for all ages.

A wide range of international and regional brands such as Apple, Zara, H&M, Virgin Megastore, Toys ‘R’ Us, Debenhams, The Cheesecake Factory and Paul Café, complement many first-to-Abu Dhabi brands such as Books Kinokuniya, Abercrombie & Fitch, American Rag Cie, Barry’s, Train and many more.

The destination also houses the world’s most coveted luxury fashion, high-end jewellery and fine-dining brands. These include Hermès, Chanel, Cartier, Dior, Louis Vuitton, Rolex and Van Cleef & Arpels, along with award-winning fine-dining venues situated on the island’s waterfront promenade such as Zuma, Nusr-Et, LPM Restaurant & Bar, Craft by Side Hustle and Coya. This complete offering creates a unique shopping and dining experience for guests.

A world-class entertainment offering caters to all members of the community, with the region’s first Mission: Play! by Mattel and National Geographic Ultimate Explorer, play-based family attractions; the UAE’s first Zero Latency virtual reality experience; the emirate’s largest theatre and only IMAX experience – a 21-screen VOX Cinemas; the UAE’s first Game Over Escape Rooms, a flagship Xtreme Zone family entertainment centre, a Caboodle interactive play zone, and three rooftop parks catering to family activities.

This incredible offering sets The Galleria apart as the most exciting retail, culinary, entertainment and lifestyle hub in Abu Dhabi.

For more information about The Galleria Al Maryah Island, please visit www.thegalleria.ae

ABOUT AL MARYAH RETAIL COMPANY

Al Maryah Retail Company is a retail management company established by Mubadala Investment Company, offering services such as asset management, property management, investment management, and leasing services for The Galleria Al Maryah Island – Abu Dhabi’s leading lifestyle destination. The business serves as a curator of experiences of the future that unite people and create communities while creating value to its shareholders.