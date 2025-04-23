Riyadh, KSA – Expleo, the global engineering, technology, and consulting service provider, announces the opening of a new entity in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Expleo Solutions Arabia Ltd. is a subsidiary of Expleo Solutions Ltd. This strategic expansion reinforces Expleo’s commitment to supporting the Kingdom’s digital transformation and will deliver advanced IT services to businesses across key sectors such as banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI).

As Saudi Arabia accelerates its Vision 2030 ambitions, the country is rapidly emerging as a digital hub in the Middle East. According to HSBC, the Kingdom’s digital economy was valued at USD 122.6 billion as of February 2024 and is home to the fastest-growing ICT market in the MENA region. This growth is driving strong demand for expertise in AI, data science, software development, and cybersecurity.

From its new Saudi Arabian base, headquartered in Riyadh, Expleo Solutions Arabia Ltd. will serve as a regional hub, providing Saudi organisations with access to its global team of 18,000 experts—many of whom bring Arabic-language proficiency—across technology, engineering and consulting services. Expleo will support Saudi businesses in the BFSI, automotive, defence and energy industries in the adoption of state-of-the-art digital technologies, such as artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and cloud computing to support their digital transformation efforts.

This expansion strengthens Expleo’s footprint in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) market where it has operated for over ten years and holds an office in the UAE. The new Saudi Arabia entity will also act as a nearshore base to deliver IT and engineering services to the wider GCC market, including the UAE, Oman and Kuwait.

Ralph Gillessen, Chairman of Expleo Solutions Ltd. & Group COO of Expleo Group, commented: “With its advanced digital infrastructure and ongoing investment, Saudia Arabia is the digital powerhouse of the Middle East. The creation of our new entity will help local businesses more easily access Expleo’s unique blend of technical expertise and industry knowledge. This is an important strategic step for Expleo and we are excited to scale up our operations in the region, contributing to job creation and supporting the continued diversification of one of the most dynamic and fast-growing economies in the world.”

About Expleo

Expleo is a global engineering, technology and consulting service provider that partners with leading organisations to guide them through their business transformation, helping them achieve operational excellence and future-proof their businesses.



Expleo benefits from more than 50 years of experience developing complex products, optimising manufacturing processes, and ensuring the quality of information systems.

Leveraging its deep sector knowledge and wide-ranging expertise in fields including AI engineering, digitalisation, hyperautomation, cybersecurity and data science, the group’s mission is to fast-track innovation through each step of the value chain.



As a responsible and diverse organisation, Expleo is committed to doing business with integrity and working towards a more sustainable and secure society.



Expleo boasts an extensive global footprint, powered by 18,000 highly skilled experts delivering value in 30 countries and generating €1.4 billion annual revenue.

For more information, visit expleo.com.