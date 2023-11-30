Live stations and festive delights are available for guests to savour the winter magic.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Embark on a Winter Wonderland Journey! Dubai's Raining Street is temporarily transforming into Dubai’s first Snowing Street at Cote d’Azur Monaco Hotel on the Heart of Europe Islands from December 3 to January 7. This exclusive experience is part of the offerings at the Cote d’Azur Monaco hotel, an adults-only haven and the first party hotel on an island in Dubai overseen by the Kleindienst Group.

“As the rooftop sprinklers replace water droplets with a flurry of snowflakes, the cobblestone street will take on the appearance of a European winter wonderland, complete with festive awnings resembling candy canes”, said Josef Kleindienst, Founder and Chairman of the Kleindienst Group overseeing this section of the World Islands. The transformation is designed to transport guests from the UAE to Europe, all within a mere 30-minute boat ride from Dubai's Jumeirah 3.

Festive Delights Amidst the Snowfall

Visitors to the Snowing Street can indulge in a range of festive treats available at various live stations. French hot chocolate, toasted marshmallows, roasted chestnuts, freshly baked stollen and many other treats will be on offer, creating a delightful atmosphere for guests to savour the winter magic.

Staycation and Day Pass Options

For those seeking a more immersive experience, guests have the option to book a staycation at the Cote d’Azur Monaco hotel, an adults-only retreat. Alternatively, day passes are available for visitors looking to partake in the snowy celebrations.

For reservations and further information, contact 050 344 0356 or visit www.thoe-hotels.com.