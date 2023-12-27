Abu Dhabi, UAE – Experience Abu Dhabi, the destination brand of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), participated at the 22nd edition of the International Luxury Travel Market (ILTM) in Cannes, France from the 4-7 December. Experience Abu Dhabi’s participation in ILTM focused on expanding and forging new partnerships within the global travel and tourism industry and to showcase the emirate as a top luxury travel destination in the region.

DCT Abu Dhabi highlighted unique opportunities the emirate has to offer and was joined by 14 partners including Desert Adventures, Level Up DMC, Rayna Tours, Desert Gate Tourism, Qasr Al Sarab Desert Resort by Anantara Desert Island Resort & Spa, St Regis Abu Dhabi, Erth Abu Dhabi, Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, Rixos Marina, Miral Destinations, Nurai Island & Saadiyat Beach Club, Saadiyat Beach Golf Club, Park Hyatt Abu Dhabi Hotel & Villas and Saadiyat Rotana Resort and Villas.

Abdulla Yousuf, International Operations Director for DCT Abu Dhabi, said: “ILTM provides a unique opportunity for our team to promote Abu Dhabi’s luxury value proposition, Emirati hospitality and packed events calendar. With a commitment to promote, protect and progress the emirate, we enrich lives by sharing with the world, our offering as a distinctively diverse destination for travellers. With culture and tourism at the heart of everything we do, we are ensuring that our destination will be top of mind among travellers and partners when choosing their next luxury holiday.”

Among the many attractions, the different resorts and beach clubs on Saadiyat Island was specifically highlighted to demonstrate variety of property types on offer. There are currently over 230 hotels and resorts in Abu Dhabi. As of November 2023, a total of 28 international airlines are fully operational from the state-of-the-art Terminal A at Abu Dhabi International Airport. Terminal A will be able to process up to 45 million travellers annually and handle 79 planes at once. Abu Dhabi cruise season now runs all year round with the state-of-the-art Abu Dhabi Cruise Terminal in Zayed Port offering a welcoming gateway to tourists from around the world.

