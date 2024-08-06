Muscat: As part of its efforts to provide its customers a convenient, rewarding and Sharia-compliant banking experience, ahli islamic continues its exciting offers for credit card holders. The offers provide an array of benefits in which customers may gain points every time they spend using their Gold, Platinum, Signature and Infinite credit cards internationally. This aligns with ahli islamic’s focus on tailoring sophisticated solutions to meet the needs of its discerning clientele, in tune with their lifestyles, and in accordance to their preferences.

Valid until 31st of August 2024, ahli islamic’s credit card holders can gain points as per their card tier. Gold credit card holders can gain 2.25 points for the equivalent of 1 OMR spent, while Platinum credit card holders gain 3.25 points. Moreover, Signature and Infinite credit card holders gain 4 points for every equivalent of 1 OMR spent internationally in a currency other than OMR. These points can be used to reap a range of rewards at a wide array of partner merchants to accommodate customers’ lifestyle needs and requirements.

Commenting on the latest offer, Noora Sultan, AGM - Head of Retail Banking at ahli islamic, said, “At ahli islamic we are keen to bring to our customers attractive offers. We believe innovation is key, seeing how our customers may use their credit cards more frequently this summer when traveling, for example, or when they carry out their daily, routine transactions. Customers can then access rewards that greatly enhance their overall experience.”

“We are constantly enhancing our rewards, keeping in mind our customers’ requirements and providing services that surpass their expectations. The new offers are one of the ways we endeavor to empower our growing customer base, as our commitment towards them increases added value, and encourages us to bring greater benefits to them,” she added.

ahli islamic seeks to enrich customers’ experiences with Sharia-compliant financial solutions. This initiative not only provides unparalleled benefits and rewards but also aligns with ahli islamic’s customer-centric ethos. Furthermore, it exemplifies ahli Islamic’s commitment to extending Islamic banking excellence to diverse segments.