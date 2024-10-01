Dubai, UAE: Union Coop, a leading consumer cooperative in the UAE, has announced a strategic partnership with Al Islami Foods, a renowned name in the food and beverage industry, specifically focusing on the production and distribution of halal food products. This collaboration represents a commitment to providing exceptional value to customers. This three-month initiative, set to kick off in October, represents an investment of approx. AED 1 million from Al Islami, aimed at enhancing customer experiences.

The campaign will feature a branding partnership across all Union Coop outlets, offering shoppers a variety of benefits, including competitive pricing, exclusive offers enhanced in-store experiences and a brand communication campaign revolving around “Food is a blessing” concept which embodies the spirit of Emirati culture and the legacy of Al Islami’s founder, Haj Saeed Lootah. Customers can look forward to exciting promotions that highlight Al Islami products, further enriching their shopping journey.

The collaboration will see 'weekend' promotions with discounts ranging from 30 to 50% on various Al Islami items, in all Union Coop outlets.

Mr. Mohamed Al Hashemi, CEO of Union Coop, stated, “This partnership with Al Islami reflects our commitment to delivering exceptional value and experiences to our customers. We believe that everyone truly has the chance to benefit from this collaboration, which underscores our shared commitment to customer satisfaction and innovation.”

Mr. Saleh Abdullah Lootah, Managing Director of Al Islami Foods, commented, "Our partnership with Union Coop celebrates the shared values and a commitment to providing exceptional food experiences. Our renewed positioning - ‘Food is a Blessing’, which reflects our company's soul, rooted in the legacy of our founder, Haj Saeed Lootah. This partnership with Union Coop, will enable us to bring our vision of halal food that nourishes both body and spirit to a wider audience, honoring our heritage while embracing the future of food innovation."

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on September 25th at Union Coop Mirdiff in the Etihad Mall branch to launch the initiative.