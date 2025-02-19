Abu Dhabi, UAE — EWEC (Emirates Water and Electricity Company), a leading company in the integrated coordination of planning, purchasing, supply, and system despatch services for water and electricity across the UAE, today announced that it has opened registration for its Q1 2025 Clean Energy Certificates (CECs) auction. The auction is scheduled to close on 14 March 2025.

This initiative aligns with the UAE’s Year of Community 2025 goals, which strive to unlock the potential of individuals, families, and organisations to ensure a sustainable future for all. The CECs auction empowers individuals, businesses, and organisations to take measurable action to reduce their carbon footprint and contribute to Abu Dhabi's collective environmental well-being.

EWEC, as the scheme's Single Registrant and Auction Operator, is one of the key parties enabling the implementation of the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy’s (DoE) CEC scheme, which conforms to the internationally recognised standard developed by the International Renewable Energy Certificate Standard Foundation (I-REC Standard).

Francois Brice, Executive Director of Commercial and Fuel Management, said: "The increasing demand for Clean Energy Certificates reflects the growing interest across Abu Dhabi in sustainability and emissions reduction. As a key enabler of the UAE’s clean energy transition, EWEC is facilitating access to renewable and clean energy while actively driving real-world decarbonisation outcomes. In this Year of Community, we encourage businesses, individuals, and organisations to take part in shaping a more sustainable future for all—one that benefits not just our economy but also the well-being of our communities and future generations. Through initiatives like our CEC auctions, we are enabling collective action towards achieving the UAE Net Zero by 2050 strategic initiative."

In 2024, EWEC made significant strides in expanding the adoption of clean energy across Abu Dhabi. The introduction of wind-generated CECs marked a major milestone, while landmark agreements with key organisations—spanning healthcare, utilities, and the events industry—demonstrated how diverse sectors are embracing sustainable energy solutions to meet their decarbonisation goals, reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s leadership in clean energy adoption and emissions reduction across multiple industries.

Issued by the DoE in units of 1 megawatt-hour (MWh), CECs are the only accredited instrument that proves the ownership of the environmental and economic benefits of consuming clean energy, certifying that the electricity consumed by the redeeming Abu Dhabi-based entity originates from a renewable or clean energy source.

Businesses, individuals, and organisations in Abu Dhabi looking to accelerate their sustainability journey can now register for EWEC’s Q1 2025 Clean Energy Certificates auction. This is an opportunity to take measurable action toward emissions reduction and demonstrate leadership in the transition to a clean energy future. To participate, please visit www.ewec.ae/en/CleanEnergyCertificates or contact EWEC’s Clean Energy Certificates team at CleanEnergyCertificates@ewec.ae.

About Emirates Water and Electricity Company

EWEC (Emirates Water and Electricity Company) is the sole procurer and supplier of water and electricity in the emirate of Abu Dhabi. EWEC drives the planning, forecasting, purchasing, and system despatch services of water and electricity. EWEC fulfils these vital responsibilities through the short-term and long-term balancing of bulk supply and demand for distribution companies and authorities in Abu Dhabi and other Emirates. EWEC is supporting the government of Abu Dhabi and the government of the UAE by enabling the reduction of cost whilst also providing the increased security of supply that comes from a cleaner, larger, and more integrated system.

EWEC is mandated to implement strategic initiatives that will achieve the 60 per cent clean energy target outlined in the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy's (DoE) Clean Energy Strategic Target 2035 for Electricity Production in Abu Dhabi, in addition to enabling the achievement of UAE Water Security Strategy 2036, UAE Energy Strategy by 2050, and the UAE Net Zero by 2050 strategic initiative. EWEC is accelerating Abu Dhabi and the UAE’s energy transition by diversifying the country’s energy mix through developing and deploying renewable and clean energy as well as low-carbon intensive water desalination capacities. EWEC is part of ADQ, one of the region’s largest holding companies with a broad portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi’s diversified economy. For more information, please visit www.ewec.ae.

For Media Enquiries, please contact: communications@ewec.ae