EWEC is strategically providing certificates from multiple renewable and clean energy sources to further accelerate the decarbonisation of Abu Dhabi’s key economic sectors

Abu Dhabi, UAE: EWEC (Emirates Water and Electricity Company), a leading company in the integrated coordination of planning, purchasing, supply, and system despatch services for water and electricity across the UAE, today announced that registration is open for its Q3 2024 auction for Clean Energy Certificates (CECs) in Abu Dhabi. The auction is scheduled to close on 13 September 2024.

CECs enable Abu Dhabi-based entities to decarbonise their energy consumption and reduce their Scope 2 emissions. They empower organisations to track and verify progress made towards achieving their environmental goals by certifying that the electricity consumed originates from a renewable or clean energy source.

As part of its mission to drive decarbonisation and diversify the UAE’s energy mix, EWEC has introduced wind clean energy certificates. These utilise power generated from the UAE’s first utility-scale wind programme, secured after EWEC signed a power purchase agreement in Q4 2023 with Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company PJSC – Masdar.

The introduction of wind CECs enables EWEC to supply organisations with electricity generated from multiple renewable and clean energy sources, further accelerating the UAE’s energy transition and decarbonising Abu Dhabi’s key economic sectors, including energy, industry, real estate, healthcare, sports, and events.

Othman Al Ali, Chief Executive Officer of EWEC, said: “EWEC is at the forefront of accelerating Abu Dhabi’s clean energy transition through, in part, our quarterly Clean Energy Certificate auctions. The broad participation in these auctions highlights the growing efforts of entities to reduce their carbon emissions and combat climate change in alignment with the UAE Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative. By incorporating wind energy CECs into our auctions, we have expanded the range of renewable and clean energy CECs available, empowering organisations to meet their sustainability targets using electricity from a variety of sources. We call on all businesses and organisations to participate in the upcoming auction and contribute to a sustainable, innovative future for the UAE.”

Issued by the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy in units of 1 megawatt-hour (MWh), each CEC certifies that the electricity consumed by the redeeming Abu Dhabi-based entity originates from a renewable or clean energy source. CECs, which conform to the internationally recognised standard developed by the International Renewable Energy Certificate Standard Foundation (I-REC Standard), are the only accredited instrument that proves the ownership of the environmental and economic benefits of consuming clean energy.

Registration to participate in EWEC’s upcoming CECs auction is now open and will close on 13 September 2024. To participate, please visit www.ewec.ae/en/CleanEnergyCertificates or contact EWEC’s Clean Energy Certificates team at CleanEnergyCertificates@ewec.ae.

About Emirates Water and Electricity Company

EWEC (Emirates Water and Electricity Company) is the sole procurer and supplier of water and electricity in the emirate of Abu Dhabi. EWEC drives the planning, forecasting, purchasing, and system despatch services of water and electricity. EWEC fulfils these vital responsibilities through the short-term and long-term balancing of bulk supply and demand for distribution companies and authorities in Abu Dhabi and other Emirates. EWEC is supporting the government of Abu Dhabi and the government of the UAE by enabling the reduction of cost whilst also providing the increased security of supply that comes from a cleaner, larger, and more integrated system.

EWEC is mandated to implement strategic initiatives that will achieve the 60 per cent clean energy target outlined in the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy's (DoE) Clean Energy Strategic Target 2035 for Electricity Production in Abu Dhabi, in addition to enabling the achievement of UAE Water Security Strategy 2036, UAE Energy Strategy by 2050, and the UAE Net Zero by 2050 strategic initiative. EWEC is accelerating Abu Dhabi and the UAE’s energy transition by diversifying the country’s energy mix through developing and deploying renewable and clean energy as well as low-carbon intensive water desalination capacities. EWEC is part of ADQ, one of the region’s largest holding companies with a broad portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi’s diversified economy. For more information, please visit www.ewec.ae.

