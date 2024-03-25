Qualification awarded by TASNEEF, a UAE-based international certification body

Abu Dhabi, UAE – EWEC (Emirates Water and Electricity Company), a leading company in the integrated planning, purchasing and supply of water and electricity across the UAE, has become the first company in the UAE to be awarded the ISO 22301 certification for Business Continuity Management Systems (BCMS) by the Emirates Classification Society (TASNEEF), a UAE-based provider of internationally standardised certifications.

ISO 22301 is the international standard for BCMS, providing a framework for organisations to establish, implement, maintain, and continually improve effective business continuity practices. It signifies that the business has established and implemented effective security and resilience processes and controls to ensure its ability to operate seamlessly even in the face of disruptive incidents.

The international certification, consisting of 10 high-level structured areas, ensures the highest standards for organisational resilience, risk management, emergency preparedness, and systematic responses to disruptions and recovery. Receipt of the certification recognises EWEC’s leading comprehensive approach to organisational resilience.

Othman Al Ali, Chief Executive Officer of EWEC, said: “Recognition from TASNEEF with this prestigious certification reaffirms our unwavering commitment to the security of supply for essential water and electricity services to Abu Dhabi and the UAE, and the safeguarding of the critical infrastructure for these key services. The ISO 22301 certification reinforces trust in EWEC’s robust capability to manage and recover from disruptions, and the continuing enhancement of our capabilities to the highest international standards.”

As a key driver of the UAE’s clean energy transition, EWEC is deploying a range of clean and renewable energy and water projects to ensure reliable 24/7 coverage that meets the future energy demands of Abu Dhabi and the UAE.

Eng. Saeed Al Maskari, Chief Executive Officer of TASNEEF, said: “EWEC's dedication to achieving the ISO 22301 certification reflects its profound commitment to business security and resilience. As a leading provider of internationally recognised certifications, TASNEEF commends EWEC's efforts in establishing and maintaining effective risk mitigation practices. This certification not only distinguishes EWEC as a leader in the integrated planning and supply of water and electricity but also reinforces its capability to operate seamlessly in the face of disruptions, setting a commendable standard for the industry.”

About Emirates Water and Electricity Company

EWEC (Emirates Water and Electricity Company) is the sole procurer and supplier of water and electricity in the emirate of Abu Dhabi. EWEC drives the planning, forecasting, purchasing, and despatch of water and electricity. EWEC fulfils these vital responsibilities through the short-term and long-term balancing of bulk supply and demand for distribution companies and authorities in Abu Dhabi and other Emirates. EWEC is supporting the government of Abu Dhabi and the government of the UAE by enabling the reduction of cost whilst also providing the increased security of supply that comes from a cleaner, larger, and more integrated system.

EWEC is mandated to implement strategic initiatives that will achieve the 60 per cent clean energy target outlined in the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy's (DoE) Clean Energy Strategic Target 2035 for Electricity Production in Abu Dhabi, in addition to enabling the achievement of UAE Water Security Strategy 2036, UAE Energy Strategy by 2050, and the UAE Net Zero by 2050 strategic initiative. EWEC is accelerating Abu Dhabi and the UAE’s energy transition by diversifying the country’s energy mix through developing and deploying renewable and clean energy as well as low-carbon intensive water desalination capacities. EWEC is part of ADQ, one of the region’s largest holding companies with a broad portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi’s diversified economy. For more information, please visit www.ewec.ae.

About TASNEEF

TASNEEF is the First Local Classification Society in United Arab Emirates (UAE) as well as in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region and Arab world, the primary mission of TASNEEF is to serve the UAE’s interest, as well as the needs of our clients by promoting the security and safety of life and property, and protecting and preserving the natural environment in our vital Industries, Maritime and Certification Domain.

TASNEEF serves a wide range of clients by providing diverse and specialised services in several fields through its subsidiary companies:

TASNEEF Maritime Services which is the sole classification society within TASNEEF. It issues Rules relating to among others, Classification of ships.

TASNEEF-RINA Business Assurance which is an International Certification body providing Certifications, Training and Advisory Services;

TASNEEF Asset Integrity which is accredited company for ensuring safety in the industry irrespective of its activities by means of Third-Party Inspection, Training, and Consultancy.

TASNEEF Training Center which is a leading center in providing locally and internationally accredited professional training programmes and certificates in the fields of health, safety, quality, and marine courses in coordination with various classification partners.

For more information, please visit https://www.tasneef.ae.

