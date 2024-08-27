Abu Dhabi, UAE — EWEC (Emirates Water and Electricity Company), a leading company in the integrated coordination of planning, purchasing, supply, and system despatch services of water and electricity across the UAE, on the occasion of Emirati Women’s Day, celebrates the vital contributions of Emirati women in transforming Abu Dhabi and the UAE’s power and water sector, and their exceptional achievements and unwavering dedication to advancing the nation’s economic growth.

Emirati women are pivotal in reshaping EWEC’s strategic landscape, bringing innovation and impact to the energy transition. With 54 Emirati women occupying key leadership roles across EWEC’s core functions, including System Operations, Asset Management, and Human Capital, they are instrumental in executing EWEC’s vision of a sustainable and efficient energy sector. Their influence enhances operational excellence and cultivates a dynamic and innovative workforce that empowers national talent as EWEC continues to expand opportunities for Emirati women in alignment with the UAE’s broader vision of sustainable development and Emiratisation.

Othman Al Ali, Chief Executive Officer of EWEC, said: “Emirati women are central to our strategic framework, embodying the principles established by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who championed the potential and contributions of Emirati women, and the profound legacy of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the Mother of the Nation, and her unwavering dedication to empowering women in society. At EWEC, we are committed to fostering an inclusive and progressive work environment that leverages the full spectrum of talent available, enabling our mission to be a leader of change in the energy sector, and supporting the UAE government and vision, including the UAE’s Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative.”

Emirati women at EWEC are instrumental in accelerating the UAE’s energy transition, driving the decarbonisation of Abu Dhabi’s key economic sectors. Their expertise is key as EWEC leads the reduction of carbon emissions in power and water production by commissioning the development of world-leading, utility-scale renewable and clean energy projects.

In addition to their technical contributions, Emirati women shape corporate culture and strategic direction. Their involvement in high-impact decision-making processes ensures that EWEC remains at the cutting edge of energy innovation, directly addressing sustainability challenges. Empowering Emirati women reinforces the UAE’s position as a frontrunner in the global transition to a low-carbon economy.

-Ends-

About Emirates Water and Electricity Company

EWEC (Emirates Water and Electricity Company) is the sole procurer and supplier of water and electricity in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. EWEC drives the planning, forecasting, purchasing, and system despatch services of water and electricity. EWEC fulfils these vital responsibilities through the short-term and long-term balancing of bulk supply and demand for distribution companies and authorities in Abu Dhabi and other Emirates. EWEC is supporting the government of Abu Dhabi and the government of the UAE by enabling the reduction of cost whilst also providing the increased security of supply that comes from a cleaner, larger, and more integrated system.

EWEC is mandated to implement strategic initiatives that will achieve the 60 per cent clean energy target outlined in the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy's (DoE) Clean Energy Strategic Target 2035 for Electricity Production in Abu Dhabi, in addition to enabling the achievement of UAE Water Security Strategy 2036, UAE Energy Strategy by 2050, and the UAE Net Zero by 2050 strategic initiative. EWEC is accelerating Abu Dhabi and the UAE’s energy transition by diversifying the country’s energy mix through developing and deploying renewable and clean energy as well as low-carbon-intensive water desalination capacities. EWEC is part of ADQ, one of the region’s largest holding companies with a broad portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi’s diversified economy. For more information, please visit www.ewec.ae.

For Media Enquiries, please contact: communications@ewec.ae