Resilient bilateral relations are seized under UAE-Thailand MoU on exchanging information and experiences in the fight against human trafficking

Abu Dhabi: Last week, Abu Dhabi Center for Sheltering and Humanitarian Care – Ewaa, a National Committee to Combat Human Trafficking member, showcased its best practices in empowering trafficking survivors to representatives of the Royal Thai Embassy and discussed ways to uproot the issue at exporting countries.

During the meeting held by Ewaa, Her Excellency Sarah Shuhail, Director-General of Ewaa, and Ambassador Waravuth Pouapinya, recognized the need to open more channels of dialogue and co-operation with each other, as per the UAE-Thailand memorandum of understanding (MoU) on combating human trafficking.

The meeting kicked off with a presentation of Ewaa’s strategic goals regarding protection and rehabilitation of survivors. The Center’s representatives placed a strong emphasis on commitment to providing shelters and needful support to all segments as well as harmony among all relevant stakeholders.

Measures and precautions taken to guarantee empowerment of survivors have been discussed, from referral to reintegration in home countries.

The Center detailed all aspects of its 360 Model of Care, which includes sheltering; legal support; social, psychological, and vocational rehabilitation; medical care; voluntary deportation; and aftercare.

It was briefed on the efforts of the Kingdom of Thailand to advance solutions and went through proposed ways of collaboration to ensure prevention.