Evora Developments announced the launch of its latest project, Pulse, as part of its ambitious strategy to direct total investments of EGP 30bn into real estate market in the coming period.

The project embodies the company’s vision of creating innovative developments designed to meet clients’ aspirations and cater to their diverse needs.

Eng. Ebrahim Mohamed Abdo, Chairman of Evora Developments, stated that the launch of Pulse represents a significant milestone in the company’s expansion strategy, which focuses on directing substantial investments into a diverse portfolio of projects.

He said that this step reflects the continued strength of the real estate market and the solid, genuine demand for premium-quality developments.

Speaking at the company’s press conference, Eng. Ebrahim disclosed that Evora Developments plans to direct approximately EGP 30bn into its projects in the coming period, enabling greater diversification of its investment portfolio. The strategy includes launching high-yield projects designed to provide clients with the best investment opportunities with the company.

He pointed out that Evora Developments owns eight land plots distributed across West Cairo, East Cairo, and coastal areas. The projects planned on these lands will be announced upon their official launch, in line with the company’s strategy to diversify its portfolio. The company is targeting residential, commercial, and coastal developments to meet the needs of clients seeking to reinvest with Evora as well as attract new customers.

He further noted that West Cairo tops the list of areas where the company’s investments are focused, due to the region’s rapid population growth and the clear shortage of integrated medical and commercial services—factors that create strong investment opportunities for serious developers.

Meanwhile, the company is expanding its presence in East Cairo, with a focus on Fifth Settlement and Mostakbal City, aligning with the state’s urban development strategy and responding to the rising demand from clients in these areas.

He emphasized that the company maintains strong financial solvency, supported by over two decades of experience since 2001 in developing and managing diverse, successful projects. Relying primarily on self-financing, Evora is able to develop projects without financial strain, demonstrating both its stability and its ability to meet commitments to the highest standards.

He pointed out that the company’s expansion plan aims to diversify into residential, commercial, administrative, and medical projects. Evora also plans to focus on high-demand areas such as 6th of October, Sheikh Zayed, and Fifth Settlement, in addition to coastal developments.

The company’s chairman explained that the company’s expansion strategy is founded on a commitment to modern urban planning principles that prioritize sustainability and ensure quality across all developments.

Ahmed Ragab, Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) at Evora Developments, said that the Pulse project is a commercial and medical development built on an area of 3,400 sqm. It enjoys a strategic location on Wahat Road, directly in front of the First District in New October, and just 200 meters away from the “Badya” project, placing it in the heart of a densely populated area with high demand for diverse services.

He added that the commercial units in the project range in spaces from 29 to 262 sqm, while the medical units range from 36 to 112 sqm. The project’s first offering includes 40 units—representing 35% of the total development—comprising both commercial and medical spaces, with flexible and competitive payment plans designed to suit a wide range of clients and investors.

Ragab pointed out that the project consists of a ground floor featuring commercial outlets and essential medical services, along with three upper floors dedicated to clinics and specialized medical centers, in addition to a diagnostics center and radiology lab.

He highlighted that the project is the first medical hub in New October, noted that its concept is innovative, offering an integrated healthcare experience in partnership with EHFS (Healthcare Facility Services), a company specialized in managing hospitals and medical centers.

He explained that the project is tailored to serve densely populated residential communities, positioned in the heart of a vibrant city near Badya, Degla Palms, and Sakan Misr developments. Further, its strategic location in a bustling area with high traffic and visitor flow—yet limited access to comprehensive medical services—makes it the first integrated medical center in the area.

The company’s CCO added that construction is scheduled to begin next March, within six months of the project’s launch, with delivery planned by the end of 2027. However, the company has a strong plan in place to complete the project ahead of schedule, in line with its commitment to clients and its aim to enable them to quickly benefit from their units—whether through occupancy or leasing—to generate investment returns.

He announced a strategic partnership with EHFS to oversee the management and operation of the project, aimed at driving strong visitor traffic and securing optimal rental returns for investors. The collaboration also ensures the careful selection of medical professionals to deliver top-quality services, supported by a flexible design that provides easy access to all clinics and centers. As a leader in hospital and medical facility management, EHFS has been engaged to maximize both the project’s appeal and its investment value.

For his part, Dr. Mohamed Hesham, General Manager of EHFS, stated that the Pulse development represents a qualitative leap in Evora Developments’ portfolio. It has been designed to combine functional luxury with the latest sustainability concepts, offering the highest levels of comfort for clients while enhancing its investment value.

Hesham disclosed that the collaboration between Evora Developments and EHFS stems from a shared belief in the importance of innovation and quality execution in creating pioneering real estate projects in the Egyptian market.

He further highlighted the critical role of management and operations in maintaining quality and safeguarding investment value—ensuring the project stands as a distinguished benchmark while protecting clients’ investments.