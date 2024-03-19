Dubai, UAE – Evolutions, a leading real estate intelligence hub in Dubai, officially unveiled Roma Residences by JRP Real-Estate Development on the 19th of March. The highly anticipated launch event took place at the charming Victorian glasshouse restaurant, Bahu Dubai, situated in Emirates Hills, and was attended by a distinguished gathering of over 600 brokers and developers affiliated with Evolutions.

Roma Residences by JRP epitomizes luxurious and sustainable living in Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC), strategically located just a minute’s walk away from Circle Mall. Comprising 80 units spread across 5 floors, the boutique development offers a selection of studio, 1- and 2-bedroom apartments with unique layouts. The payment plan, set at 50/50, allows buyers to make a 10% payment upon reservation, followed by another 10% upon signing the Sale and Purchase Agreement (SPA), with the remaining balance divided into 6 equal instalments of 5% each, paid quarterly, and lastly the 50% payment upon handover in Q1 2026. For more information on Roma Residences by JRP, please visit www.romaresidencesbyjrp.com.

Featured as one of the exclusive real estate gems in Evolutions' concept store—a curated collection of prestigious projects—Roma Residences by JRP was meticulously overseen and managed by Evolutions throughout its lifecycle, encompassing operations, marketing, sales, and the grand launch event.

Adham Younis, CEO of Evolutions, said, "Our partnership with JRP Real-Estate Development on this exceptional project signifies our steadfast commitment to delivering unparalleled experiences for brokers, investors, and end-users, while simultaneously establishing a new benchmark of excellence within the real estate sector. Roma Residences by JRP epitomizes our shared vision for luxurious and sustainable living, offering a unique blend of sophistication and functionality in the vibrant community of JVC. The handover date for Roma Residences by JRP is scheduled for quarter 1 of 2026, with enabling work on construction set to commence within two weeks from the official launch. The development has already garnered significant interest, with buyers from Egypt, France, UAE, Belgium, Russia, India, and Saudi Arabia showcasing the project's international appeal. This remarkable demand underscores the project's exceptional value proposition and the confidence that discerning buyers place in our collective ability to deliver a premium residential experience. We are thrilled to embark on this journey with JRP Real-Estate Development and look forward to shaping the future of luxury living in Dubai together."

Pedram Rad, Founder of JRP Real-Estate Development, said, "Partnering with Evolutions has been a journey of shared vision and dedication. Roma Residences by JRP reflects our joint commitment to creating more than just homes; we're crafting environments where luxury meets conscience, where every detail tells a story of thoughtful design and sustainable living. It's about more than bricks and mortar; it's about building a community that thrives on harmony and elegance. The boutique residential development boasts an array of amenities to bring our vision to life, including an indoor and outdoor gym, adult swimming pool, kids' pool and play area, yoga zone, BBQ area, EV (electric vehicle) charging station, and more."

Since 2023, Evolutions has successfully managed and launched several prestigious real estate projects in Dubai, including SLS Residences At Palm Jumeirah by Roya Lifestyle Developments, Rise Residences by S&S Developments, and Sapphire 32 Residences by DAK Real Estate, solidifying its reputation for revolutionizing the real estate industry through its curated collection of exclusive projects.

About Evolutions

Evolutions is a real estate intelligence hub headquartered in Dubai, combining a concept store of a curated collection of exquisite projects, comprehensive 360-degree consultancy, and a global network of industry experts, all converging to spark a transformative wave in the real estate development sector. Evolutions consistently sets the gold standard for delivering efficiency and seamlessness, backed by a seasoned cadre of industry professionals and an expansive array of all-encompassing services.

For more information, visit www.evolutions.ae