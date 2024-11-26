All Women’s Sports Networks (AWSN) brings major sporting events including UEFA Soccer, International Basketball Federation (FIBA), Women's Football Alliance (WFA), and Women's National Basketball League (WNBL), to audiences in MENA

Dubai, UAE - In a bid to promote women's sports, evision, the media and entertainment arm of global technology group e&, together with local distributor Magmedia and international streaming company, JungoTV is announcing the launch of the All Women's Sports Network (AWSN). This dedicated channel will showcase an extensive range of women's sporting events, on TV by e& and STARZ ON - its free ad-supported streaming platform.

AWSN is an international channel that features a diverse offering of live women’s sports that reflect the network’s belief that female athletes deserve to be seen, and every sport deserves recognition. The free ad-supported streaming platform from evision and AWSN aims to further elevate the visibility and accessibility of women's sports in the region.

The network was created by EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony award) winner, producer, and advocate for equality Whoopi Goldberg and JungoTV. Goldberg has passionately been advocating for women’s equality throughout her life.

AWSN is a significant milestone in the evolution of women's sports in the region, and it is poised to become a leading destination for fans of women's athletics.

evision has also made significant strides in promoting women's cricket by offering free broadcasts of major events such as the WPL and the ICC Women's T20 World Cup on TV by e& and STARZ ON. This strategic move has led to increased viewership and fan engagement, particularly among diverse demographics. By providing dedicated coverage and highlighting female athletes, evision is actively working towards a more equitable and inclusive sports landscape.

Sunil Joy, Head of Content, evision, added, “Women’s sports are inherently captivating and rich with talent. At evision, we recognize that the key to elevating the engagement levels lies in enhancing visibility and we are dedicated to bridging this visibility gap by offering a diverse array of women's sports across the multiple platforms we operate. By partnering with AWSN, we aim to expand the reach of women's sports and inspire a new generation of fans in MENA.

The new AWSN channel will offer a comprehensive range of sports content, including live matches, highlights, and exclusive shows for sports like football, basketball, tennis, cricket, and others. The channel will also feature original programming such as documentaries, interviews, and analysis, providing in-depth coverage of women's sports. Magnus Simons, AWSN spokesperson in the MENA region and owner of local distributor Magmedia International said, “The launch of AWSN aligns with the growing trend of increased media coverage and viewership for women's sports. According to recent studies, the percentage of coverage dedicated to women's sports has increased significantly, driven by the growth of streaming and social media. This suggests a growing demand for women's sports content, and evision's AWSN is well-positioned to capitalize on this trend.

About evision, from e& life

Headquartered in Dubai, evision, the media & entertainment arm of e& group, stands as the largest industry player in the MENAP region, with more than 6 million users, including flagship entertainment services such as STARZ ON, STARZPLAY, eLife TV, Switch TV, Misr TV, Mobily TV and SHOQ TV.

As a pioneer in home entertainment in the region, evision provides cloud-based content and platform solutions and content management for IPTV, streaming, and mobile in all forms of entertainment across MENAP. With over 20 years of collaboration with major Hollywood studios, independent studios, and regional content suppliers, evision delivers over 600 TV channels and 20,000 hours of on-demand content across multiple languages.

evision owns and operates STARZ ON, a leading top-tier free streaming television service catering to the MENA audience, and hold a majority stake in STARZPLAY, a leading provider of subscription video-on-demand and streaming services in the MENA region, through the consortium led by evision with ADQ. To learn more about evision, please visit http://www.evision.ae/.

About Magmedia

Headquartered in Dubai Media City, Magmedia is a Content Aggregator which represents and distributes International and Regional TV channels throughout the Middle East, Africa, South Asia and Scandinavia.

In addition, Magmedia also provides Content Providers, Production Houses and Pay-TV and Streaming operators with top quality localization solutions. Through partnerships with top quality experts in its field, Magmedia currently offers dubbing into the following languages; Arabic, French, Farsi & Urdu.

About All Women’s Sports Network

All Women’s Sports Network (AWSN) is the home for live women’s sports. Available in 65 countries and reaching over 2 billion people, AWSN offers live women’s sports matches and games, featuring some of the biggest leagues in the world such as UEFA, FIBA, and WNBL. Co-founded by Whoopi Goldberg and Jungo TV, AWSN provides a widely distributed platform for the recognition and celebration of female athletes.

About Whoopi Goldberg

Whoopi Goldberg is one of an elite group of artists who have won the Grammy, Academy Award, Golden Globe, Emmy and a Tony. She is a bestselling author, prolific producer, and successful entrepreneur, and she is recognized worldwide for her humanitarian endeavors. Born and raised in New York City, she performed in San Diego and the Bay Area. It was there that she created the characters which became “The Spook Show” and evolved into her hit Broadway show, Grammy Award-winning album and the HBO special that helped launch her career.

About JungoTV, LLC

Jungo is a media holding company based in Los Angeles CA. A technology and media pioneer in international streaming and on-demand programming. Franchise properties include the All Women’s Sports Network, Dr. Oz, Black Belt Magazine, Hallypop, and Jungo Pinoy. Key stakeholders are Chairman/ Co-Founder Nasser Kazeminy, William Pope, Mehmet Oz, Ahmet Calik, Robert Priddy, John Sculley, Sandy Climan and CEO/ Co-Founder George Chung, with TelevisaUnivision as minority shareholder.