Bahrain - Evexia Day Surgery Hospitals & Clinics has inaugurated its hospital, the first of its kind in Bahrain, in an opening ceremony attended by media members, prominent doctors and medical insurance company representatives.

The event was inaugurated by Mashael Isa Fairooz, the Director of Evexia and the Founding Partner of JEO Capital Management, a boutique consulting and investment firm that spearheaded the launch of the brand.

The management’s vision is to launch a Bahraini day surgery brand that provides high-quality care by leading medical experts in a calm and peaceful environment that combines individual privacy with 21st century amenities. The Kingdom of Bahrain was selected as the regional hub for this investment with plans to establish more centres across the GCC. These hospitals will specialise in one-day surgeries; an approach that minimises the risk of complications and maximises the patient’s convenience.

Commenting on this occasion Mr. Abhik Roy, CEO of Evexia, stated, “The opening of Evexia Day Surgery Hospital in Bahrain marks the beginning of a shift in how surgery is viewed in the region. The day-surgery concept has existed since the early 1900s but is gaining steam in the GCC after COVID-19 as patients do not want to stay in hospitals. We are uniquely positioned to lead this surge and drive the adoption of patient and surgeon-friendly applications of technology and the implementation of innovative surgical practices for the benefit of our community. We are proud to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of healthcare in the Middle East.”

Evexia’s Medical Director, Dr. Ali Dhaif, explained, “Day surgery has many benefits for patients, hospitals, and the healthcare system as a whole. Patients recover faster after day surgery, allowing them to return to normal activities sooner. Advances in surgery, anaesthesia and pain management have made day surgery more accessible and practical. Global research has documented that infection control, safety and mortality indicators are most favourable in a dedicated day surgery setting. Anaesthesia plays a vital role in implementing this paradigm shift in surgeries.”

Evexia’s Chief Anaesthesiologist, Dr. Alok Biyani commented on pain management in day surgery: “The primary aim is to facilitate early recovery of patients so they can return to their regular lives with minimum inconvenience. This will reduce costs and ensure easy recovery in the comfort of the patient’s home. Our approach to pain management is designed to provide patients with ongoing comfort tailored to their individual needs.”

While Evexia will initially offer General Surgery and Orthopaedic procedures, the hospital plans to onboard other medical specialties to cater to more in-demand services that will benefit from the day surgery approach. Reputed Bahraini surgeons Dr. Ali Alekri and Dr. Ali Dhaif are available for consultation and surgery at launch.

Those interested in learning more or booking an appointment can do so by calling 13-666-444 or by visiting www.evexiadaysurgery.com .

About Evexia Day Surgery Hospitals & Clinics

Evexia is Bahrain's first Day Surgery Hospital & Clinic, located in Salmaniya, providing convenient and quality healthcare services. With the "23-hour day" policy, patients are admitted for investigation or operation on a planned non-resident basis, and go home within the same day. The state-of-the-art technology ensures safe and effective surgical procedures for a wide range of ailments. Evexia is committed to providing exceptional outpatient care in a comfortable environment.

