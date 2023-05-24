Muscat – Committed to continuing to reward cardholders with exciting rewards and benefits, Oman Arab Bank is planning unforgettable holidays for 10 lucky credit card customers. Starting today and continuing until July 2023, the bank will be organizing monthly draws for vacations worth OMR 1,200 each. These holidays will include airline tickets and accommodations for two in popular summer destinations in Europe and Asia.

Customers using their credit cards for a minimum of OMR 5 within Oman will earn one raffle ticket, while transactions abroad or in foreign currencies will secure two raffle tickets per OMR 5, including online and POS transactions. For more information as well as terms and conditions, please visit www.oman-arabbank.com.

OAB customers benefit from collaborations with various merchants that offer discounts to the bank's credit card holders. Earlier this year, customers were able to save when they shopped using their OAB Credit Cards both online and in-store. Customers can conveniently check credit card balances, settle payments, and change their limits using the OAB Online app.

