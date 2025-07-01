EV Metals Group plc (“EVM” or “the Company”), a global battery chemicals and technology company, is pleased to announce that it has received a Special Recognition Award in the Best New Project category at the prestigious Fastmarkets Voltas Awards, held in Las Vegas, United States.

The Fastmarkets Voltas Awards celebrate outstanding innovation and impact across the global battery raw materials supply chain. The Best New Project category recognises pioneering initiatives in mining, refining or recycling that demonstrate exceptional innovation, measurable outcomes, scalability and long-term benefits to the industry.

EVM’s flagship Lithium Chemicals Plant (LCP) to be built in Yanbu Industrial City, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, was one of 14 finalists selected from a highly competitive field of global project submissions. The Special Recognition Award highlights the LCP’s strategic importance in developing geopolitically aligned, sustainable supply chains for high-purity lithium chemicals critical to the energy transition.

Luke Fitzgerald, Chief Executive Officer of EV Metals Group, commented: “We’re honoured to receive this recognition from Fastmarkets, one of the most respected voices in the global battery materials industry. This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team, our partners, and the ongoing support of our shareholders. It also reflects the scale of ambition underway in Saudi Arabia to become a major player in the clean energy value chain. Our Lithium Chemicals Plant in Yanbu is more than just a project – it’s part of a broader industrial transformation aligned with Vision 2030.”



Abdullah Busfar, Chairman of EV Metals Group, added: “This award reflects the important role Saudi Arabia is playing in building the industries of the future. Our Lithium Chemicals Plant supports Vision 2030 by helping to localise battery materials supply chains and drive industrial transformation. We’re proud to contribute to the Kingdom’s progress.”

EVM’s Lithium Chemicals Plant is being developed as the first-of-its-kind midstream refining hub in the region. Stage 1 will produce 25,000 tonnes per year of battery-grade Lithium Hydroxide Monohydrate, followed by 22,000 tonnes per year of Lithium Carbonate. Designed to serve both domestic and high-growth international markets including Europe, India, and North America, the LCP will help address forecast supply deficits by 2030 while catalysing downstream investment and enabling the localisation of battery materials manufacturing in the Kingdom.

By leveraging Saudi Arabia’s strategic location, low-cost energy, and world-class infrastructure, the project is set to reshape global battery materials supply chains and contribute meaningfully to the Kingdom’s broader economic diversification goals.

-Ends-

EV Metals Group plc

Luke Fitzgerald

Chief Executive Officer

luke.fitzgerald@evmetalsgroup.com

Mohammed Bajba

Managing Director, EV Metals Arabia

mohammed.bajba@evmetalsgroup.com

Garreth Young

Marketing Manager

garreth.young@evmetalsgroup.com

About EV Metals Group plc

EV Metals Group plc (EVM) is a global battery chemicals and technology business committed to a clean energy future.

EVM is focused on the production of high purity chemicals required in rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and renewable energy storage. Our business model is based on the integration of upstream (mining) and midstream (chemical refining) supply chains for critical minerals from geopolitically aligned sources to produce high purity battery chemicals vital to the global energy transition.

Through our mine to refine value proposition, we will offer transparent and stable supplies of high purity battery chemicals to growth markets including the Middle East, Europe and North America. This will involve upstream mining and production of intermediate products via participation and ownership of mining mineral resources, facilitated by joint ventures and long-term offtake agreements for midstream processing at our planned chemical refining plant in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA).

Our flagship Lithium Chemicals Plant (LCP) in Yanbu Industrial City, KSA, is being developed as a midstream hub for diversification and geopolitical alignment of supply chains for electric vehicle and battery cell manufacturers. During its first stage, the LCP will produce 25,000 tonnes per annum (TPA) of battery-grade Lithium Hydroxide Monohydrate, followed by an additional 22,000 TPA of high purity Lithium Carbonate (Stage 1B). The LCP will contribute towards addressing expected global supply deficits while supporting Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 industrialisation goals.

Incorporated in 2014, EVM is a private company with operations in Western Australia and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

For further information on EVM please visit www.evmetalsgroup.com.