Dubai-UAE – EV LAB, the pioneering electric mobility Retail as a Service (RaaS) start-up, held the soft launch of the region’s first Electric Mobility Experience Center on June 30th at One Central, Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC). This state-of-the-art facility marks a significant milestone in promoting sustainable transportation and environmental leadership in the UAE and fostering growth within the electric mobility community.

HE Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade, led the ribbon-cutting ceremony. HE Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi said: “The United Arab Emirates is now established as a global leader in energy transition and climate-tech innovation, attracting pioneering companies to our dynamic, business-friendly ecosystem and forming partnerships with some of the most technologically advanced economies in the world. The newly launched EV LAB, the first multi- brand electric mobility platform in the region, is a project that embodies this vision. By creating a community of EV companies, specialists, innovators, and entrepreneurs, and by encouraging them to share knowledge, insights, and experiences, it will help advance the drive towards sustainable transportation throughout the UAE and the wider Middle East. In doing so, it will help to accelerate the transition to electric mobility and enable us to meet our Net Zero goals.”

Guests enjoyed a comprehensive tour of the facility, designed as a hub for innovation and collaboration in electric mobility. The center showcases a diverse range of electric vehicles, micro-mobility options, charging station solutions, solar yachts, and electric boats, offering customers access to the latest innovation in sustainable transportation.

Retail as a Service (RaaS) is a modern evolution of traditional retail, emphasizing a collaborative environment where multiple businesses can showcase their products in a shared space with a shop-in-shop concept. Our unique setting allows customers to test drive, rent, lease, or purchase top-tier electric vehicles available in the UAE, including a range of micro-mobility products, chargers, and tire solutions, all within our experience center. Additionally, consumers can explore our extensive offerings of electric yachts from Silent Yachts, creators of the world’s first series-produced solar-powered electric yachts, and Marian Boats, makers of luxurious and high-performance electric boats. Our configuration room provides a seamless experience for clients to configure and customize their electric yachts and book factory visits to see their yachts being built from the ground up.

“We strongly believe that Retail as a Service (RaaS) is the optimal approach for consumers, particularly with the surge of new electric vehicles, including electric yachting solutions, entering the market. Consumers increasingly need a brand-agnostic space where they can discover and experience a diverse range of products within the electric transportation ecosystem, receiving genuine, impartial advice tailored to their needs. We are proud in the significant strides made in the UAE over the past three years since we initiated our proof of concept, especially considering the previously limited availability of electric transportation and charging infrastructure.” Arta Faissali, General Manager at EV LAB.

The center will also elevate the traditional showroom experience by hosting events, workshops, and discussions to foster innovation in sustainable transportation. Located in the gold LEED-certified buildings of One Central, the center’s design incorporates environmentally responsible materials, including green concrete, energy-efficient lighting, certified sustainable timber, locally sourced materials, recycled furniture, and sustainable joinery laminates.

EVLAB’s App complements its omnichannel customer offering. The app allows for renting, leasing, and buying / selling used electric vehicles. The app makes sustainable mobility accessible and convenient for everyone, providing users with a seamless way to explore various electric mobility options.

Kevin Chalhoub, Founder and CEO of EV LAB said: “EV LAB is committed to pioneering a future where sustainable mobility is not just an option but a standard. We truly believe each of our wonderful brand partners value sustainability and building a better future for the next generation above all else. Each of the cars exposed in our showroom has something unique to offer and its own USP. Our mission is to lead the charge towards cleaner, greener transportation solutions in the UAE and beyond. By fostering innovation, collaboration, and community engagement through our e-Mobility Experience Center, we aim to empower individuals and businesses to embrace electric vehicles and contribute to a more sustainable world. About 20% of world emissions come from the transportation industry, of which about 75% come from road transportation and 11% from marine transport. We aim to expose the already existing climate tech solutions and to reduce our carbon emissions here in the UAE, km by km. In alignment with our mission to drive sustainable development, EV LAB commits to reinvesting all profits, if any, into electric mobility, cleantech, and renewable energy projects. This initiative ensures that our growth contributes to the advancement of the sustainable technologies and practices in the UAE and globally.”

EV LAB is showcasing a diverse lineup of six premium electric car models, with some available for exclusive test drives. Visitors also have the chance to explore eMagine and Fully Charged, two of the UAE's leading EV charging solutions players. The featured models include the Lucid Air Grand Touring, known for its impressive fast charging capability, boasting an extensive range of 665 km, a battery capacity of 112 kWh, and acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.2 seconds. The Audi Q8 e-tron Sportback is captivating with its blend of spacious SUV power and the elegance of a four-door coupé, offering a range of 505 km, a battery capacity of 106 kWh, and acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.6 seconds. Also on display is the Audi e-tron GT, one of Audi's most aerodynamic and efficient models ever built, featuring a range of 320 km (488 km WLTP), a battery capacity of 83.7 kWh, and acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.1 seconds.

The striking and progressive Lotus Eletre is eye catching with its cutting-edge design and luxurious interior. This Hyper-SUV offers a range of 495 km, a battery capacity of 109.0 kWh, and acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.5 seconds. The high-performance BMW i7 xDrive60 features an impressive range of 510 km, a battery capacity of 105.7 kWh, and acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.7 seconds. The Tesla Model Y Performance known for its swift acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.7 seconds, offers a range of 415-514 km and a battery capacity of 78.1 kWh. Rounding out the lineup is the powerful 1000 hp GMC Hummer EV SUV, with a range of 480 km, a battery capacity of 212 kWh, and acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.5 seconds. While it is selectively available at our experience center, renting it is an option on the EVLAB App.

For more information on EV LAB and to download the app, please visit www.ev-lab.io. The app can also be downloaded directly through the App Store or Google Play. For inquiries, please contact App@ev-lab.io or +971 58 541 4500.

About EV LAB

EV LAB is an electric mobility experience center focused on driving the transition to sustainable mobility through leveraging the benefits that electric mobility provides to air quality, the overall environment, as well as towards diversified economic growth. EV LAB partners with key industry players to offer a selection of the best EV products available in the market.

