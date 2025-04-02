U.S. automaker Tesla sold 78,828 China-made electric vehicles in March, down 11.5% from a year earlier, data from the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) showed on Wednesday.

Deliveries of China-made Model 3 and Model Y vehicles increased 156.9% from the previous month.

Chinese rival BYD , with its Ocean and Dynasty EV and plug-in hybrid lineup, saw passenger vehicle sales up 23.1% year-on-year to 371,419 units last month.

(Reporting by Qiaoyi Li, Zhang Yan and Brenda Goh, Editing by Louise Heavens)