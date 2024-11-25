Dubai, UAE: Building on the success of its services between Germany and Dubai, Eurowings, the value airline of Lufthansa Group, is proud to announce significant expansions and new routes in its 2024/25 winter flight schedule. These new routes will enhance connectivity between the Middle East and Northern Africa from multiple German cities.

Following the enthusiastic reception of Eurowings’ routes to Dubai, the airline is set to double its frequencies from Germany. Starting from the winter of 2024/25, Eurowings will introduce daily flights from Berlin to Dubai and up to four weekly flights from Stuttgart. Additionally, Cologne-Bonn will be added as a new departure point to Dubai, with three flights per week.

In an exciting development, Eurowings is also broadening its horizon by launching new routes to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, and Cairo, Egypt. Starting this winter, Eurowings will operate three weekly flights from both Berlin and Cologne-Bonn to Jeddah, a city renowned for its pivotal role as a gateway for pilgrimages in the Islamic world. This new service is expected to cater to both leisure and religious travelers, providing convenient connections to one of Saudi Arabia’s most dynamic cities.

Additionally, the airline has begun servicing Cairo, the historic capital of Egypt, with two weekly flights from Düsseldorf. This inaugural route into Egypt promises passengers access to the rich cultural heritage and vibrant markets of Cairo.

Jens Bischof, CEO of Eurowings, commented on the expansion, saying, "The extension of our flight services to Dubai, along with the introduction of routes to Jeddah and Cairo, reflects our commitment to expanding in the region while providing our passengers with more travel options and enhanced connectivity. These new routes not only cater to the growing demand for travel to these regions but also complement our mission to connect Europe with major cultural and economic centers across the globe."

Eurowings is dedicated to offering its passengers efficient and environmentally friendly travel options, utilizing the latest Airbus A320neo aircraft on these routes. The commitment to sustainability, combined with exceptional service quality, underscores Eurowings' position as a leading airline in the leisure travel sector.

About Eurowings

Eurowings is the value airline of the Lufthansa Group and thus, part of Europe's largest airline group. With its clear positioning as Europe's value carrier for leisure and business travellers, Eurowings clearly distinguishes itself from the ultra-low-cost carrier segment, allowing its customers to fly affordably and flexibly with numerous booking options and extras as well as customer-friendly services. With its value concept, the German airline is responding to the core needs of today's air travellers: even greater flexibility, comfort and sustainability. Eurowings offers direct flights to around 150 destinations within Europe. With 13 international bases – including Mallorca as Europe's number one vacation island – the Lufthansa subsidiary is one of the largest leisure airlines in Europe. It currently has a fleet of around 100 aircraft and employs almost 5,000 people.