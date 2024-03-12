Leading French car rental company Europcar has announced the grand opening of yet another showroom in Dubai, further solidifying its presence in the UAE's premier car rental market. Strategically situated within the prestigious Dubai Hills Mall, the new showroom offers a wide range of quality cars. Spanning a generous space {sq. Ft (details to be confirmed)}, the showroom will showcase a diverse fleet of Europcar vehicles, catering to every budget and taste, from economical options to the most luxurious car models.

This exciting expansion, spearheaded by Europcar Dubai, marks another milestone for the brand's ever-growing global network, which now boasts locations in a staggering 140 countries. A team of highly trained professionals will be on hand to deliver exceptional customer service, ensuring a world-class experience.

This crucial touchpoint signifies Europcar's commitment to fostering deeper engagement with Dubai's vibrant travel community. While car rentals will continue at Europcar Dubai's flagship location, the new showroom boosts the customer experience with a dynamic and interactive space.

Dubai-based digital and creative agency Motad was pivotal in bringing the showroom's inauguration to life creatively through 3D Creative Motion Graphics video. Their expertise in 3D motion graphics resulted in a captivating video that perfectly captured the essence of Europcar's brand and the excitement surrounding the new showroom's launch.