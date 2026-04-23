Sales up 16% like-for-like versus 2024

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The multinational fragrance house Eurofragance closed 2025 with more than €200 million in sales, representing a 16% increase compared to 2024 on a like-for-like basis, marking five consecutive years of double-digit growth. The strong performance was driven by growth across all geographies, with the Middle East continuing to stand out as one of the company's most strategically significant regions.

Eurofragance delivered solid results supported by strong regional performance, alongside healthy cross-category growth across its product portfolio. All categories, including Fine Fragrance, Home and Personal Care, and Air Care, experienced growth during the year. The Middle East, alongside Latin America, Africa, Türkiye and Indonesia, contributed significantly to the company's record performance.

Oumayma Tabet, General Manager for the Middle East at Eurofragance, said, “We’re incredibly proud of these results, with the Middle East playing a key role in our journey. The region has long been central to Eurofragance, home to some of our strongest and most enduring partnerships that continue to deepen and grow. With the fragrance industry growing exponentially, our presence here builds on that legacy and opens new opportunities.”

Joan Pere Jiménez, CEO of Eurofragance, added: “In 2025, our results exceeded our financial targets. This remarkable growth was fueled by strategic investments in our factories and Creative Centers, continued innovation in fragrance solutions, the ongoing development of proprietary fragrance ingredients, and a loyal customer base. Our agility in product development and process performance was key to success in a more demanding market environment.”

A 35-year relationship with the Middle East

Eurofragance’s connection to the Middle East is longstanding and foundational to its expansion. Since its establishment in Barcelona in 1990, the region has played a defining role in shaping the company’s identity. Its earliest clients were based in Saudi Arabia and the UAE, and these initial partnerships, built on a shared passion for perfumery and a deep appreciation of the region’s rich olfactive heritage, laid the groundwork for what has become one of Eurofragance’s most important markets today.

Today, Eurofragance operates a Creative Center in Dubai Science Park, a dedicated hub for fragrance creation, client collaboration, and regional innovation and maintains a strong and growing footprint across Saudi Arabia.

Innovation and global expansion

In 2025, during its 35th anniversary year, Eurofragance expanded its production facilities in Barcelona, opened a Creative Center in Jakarta, expanded its Creative Center in Mumbai and inaugurated new offices in Istanbul. The fragrance house also launched Olivante®, an innovative captive ingredient that delivers opulence, a fitting addition to a portfolio that has always resonated greatly with Middle Eastern fragrance sensibilities.

Sustainability at the core

Eurofragance continued to strengthen its sustainability commitment, which remains a transversal lever across the organization and central to its corporate philosophy. In 2025, the multinational was awarded the EcoVadis Platinum Medal for the second year in a row, the highest distinction from EcoVadis. The fragrance house was also recognized with the Best Sustainable Ingredient in Perfumery award for its proprietary ingredient Euphorion® at the Barcelona Perfumery Congress Awards. These accomplishments reinforce the company’s determination to push forward with its sustainability agenda.

As 2026 progresses, Eurofragance remains firmly focused on executing its strategic priorities, while continuing to invest in creativity, innovation, talent, and sustainability. The company will further advance key strategic initiatives, including its business transformation plan and continued investments in its facilities.