Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Saudi Arabia and the wider GCC are experiencing an extraordinary period of architectural transformation, with giga and mega developments shaping skylines, cultural districts, and luxury destinations. As these projects evolve in scale and ambition, there is a growing emphasis on how spaces are experienced beyond the visual, including acoustics. BASWA Acoustics, established in Switzerland in 1991, brings over 30 years of expertise in seamless acoustic systems and has been specified across some of the world’s most prestigious projects. In the GCC, it is already present in landmark developments such as the National Museum of Qatar, the King Fahad Cultural Center in Riyadh, and the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi, reinforcing its strong regional presence. BASWA Acoustic systems are firmly established in Saudi Arabia through Euro Systems, supporting a growing number of projects with seamless, Swiss-engineered acoustic solutions that combine performance with architectural refinement.

Across luxury hotels, cultural venues, corporate headquarters, and educational institutions, the quality of acoustics plays a critical role in comfort, productivity, and the overall experience of a space. BASWA solutions from BASWA Acoustics, made in Switzerland, deliver seamless, fiber-free surfaces that maintain the purity of architectural design while enhancing sound clarity. The systems conform to complex forms such as domes, vaults, and large-span ceilings, enabling architects to realize their vision while creating spaces that are both functional and inspiring.

Asrar Fayaz Khazi, Country Manager KSA, Euro Systems, said, “Saudi Arabia’s construction landscape is growing at an unprecedented pace, with projects that combine scale and creativity. Our team in the Kingdom has already delivered BASWA acoustic installations at landmark developments such as Red Sea International Airport, which has achieved LEED Platinum certification, and the Hafawa Lounge, by Riyadh Air at King Khalid International Airport, awarded LEED Silver certification, bringing first-hand experience in executing complex, high-performance solutions. By integrating BASWA systems, we support architects and developers in creating environments that offer superior acoustic performance while complementing the elegance and ambition of their designs.”

Collaboration with architects, consultants, and developers is central to Euro Systems approach. By engaging early in the design phase, the company ensures that BASWA Acoustics systems integrate seamlessly into every project, meeting technical specifications while preserving aesthetic integrity. Euro Systems specialises in heritage and cultural developments, including landmark projects such as the King Fahad Cultural Center, as well as museum and heritage projects across the region. A dedicated team of BASWA-certified installers, trained by experts from Switzerland, delivers precise execution that few companies in the GCC can match, supported by in-house acoustic consultants who assess each project to provide optimal solutions and achieve the highest noise reduction performance.

Beyond design, Euro Systems ensures that BASWA Acoustics systems support sustainability and long-term performance. The heart of BASWA Natural is made from hemp fibres, sourced primarily from European suppliers with stringent quality standards. This natural fibre core forms the system’s primary acoustic barrier, allowing for superior sound absorption in both commercial and residential spaces. The mineral-based, solvent-free, and CE-certified materials are durable, low-maintenance, and environmentally responsible, reflecting the goals of Saudi Vision 2030. Scientifically tested with NRC ratings ranging from 0.80 to 1.00 depending on panel thickness, these solutions provide optimal acoustic performance while preserving architectural purity. The combination of natural materials, precision engineering, and a plaster surface that maintains aesthetic intent enhances functional efficiency and contributes to healthy indoor air quality, a priority in workplaces, educational facilities, and residential spaces. Compliance with international standards such as LEED v4 ID+C, WELL, and BREEAM makes the system suitable for sustainably certified projects.

By integrating technical precision, certified high-performance materials, and environmental responsibility, Euro Systems creates spaces that are comfortable, functional, and inspiring, enhancing how people connect, collaborate, and engage within their surroundings while supporting iconic, enduring designs.

About Euro Systems®:

Euro Systems® has grown to become one of the leading companies in the industry. With a present-day facility in the United Kingdom, we also have our presence in the Middle East in the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and KSA having our production facilities and showrooms. Our global organisation is at the forefront of design and innovation. It has secured and completed some of the industry’s most prestigious projects. Our motto “Design with Passion” is deeply engrained within our mission to provide distinctive, high-end solutions to the architectural & design community.

Our innovative and passionate engineers constantly strive to create new systems, including architectural glazing systems, Solange specialty shading and skylight shading systems. Our products are in line with current market trends. At the same time, our experienced sales and installation teams complete jobs to the highest standards achievable. What distinguishes Euro Systems® is that we manufacture, supply, and install bespoke systems globally. Our product range and services make it easier for clients to deal with a single source for all their requirements.

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