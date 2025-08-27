Abu Dhabi: Euro Mechanical, a leading UAE provider of EPC, Manufacturing and Technology Solutions, has announced the acquisition of the Middle East Business of Wellube, a Unique Group Company, a specialist in asset integrity and pipeline intervention solutions. The strategic acquisition bolsters Euro Mechanical’s leadership position in the UAE and expands its regional footprint to Qatar, subject to regulatory approval.

Wellube’s market leading capabilities in hot tapping, line stopping, valve maintenance, leak sealing and precision machining will be integrated into Euro Mechanical’s Mechanical Integrity Solutions (MIS) Business Unit. Clients will now benefit from Euro Mechanical’s increased capability to deliver end-to-end asset integrity services – offering integrated, high-quality, and efficient solutions.

Iain Lawrence, Business Unit Manager – Mechanical Integrity Solutions at Euro Mechanical, commented: “This acquisition represents a transformative step in Euro Mechanical’s strategy to offer superior value to its clients. Wellube’s capabilities are a natural fit and existing and new clients alike will benefit from our unique service offering. This acquisition not only complements Euro Mechanical’s existing services but also enables the pursuit of new opportunities in line with Euro Mechanical’s 2030 vision of geographical expansion.”

Garry Kidd, Managing Director at Wellube, added: “The acquisition will leverage the clear synergies between the companies and provide an excellent platform to expand Wellube’s proven expertise to a broader client base. By combining our strengths with Euro Mechanical’s MIS Business Unit, Wellube can realise its full potential for the benefit of employees, suppliers and clients.”

About Euro Mechanical

For nearly five decades, Euro Mechanical, a 100% Emirati-owned company based in Abu Dhabi, has been a trusted provider of essential mechanical, electrical, and instrumentation services to the oil and gas industry. Our commitment extends to operational excellence, empowering national talent, and spearheading innovation through vital partnerships with global technology leaders.

About Wellube

Wellube is a trusted provider of flow management and asset integrity services, offering specialised solutions in line intervention, valve maintenance, leak sealing, and in-situ machining. With a strong presence in the Middle East and decades of project experience, Wellube is known for its agility, engineering precision, and safety-first culture.

For more information, visit www.euromechanical.comor www.wellube.com