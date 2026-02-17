UAE, Abu Dhabi – eToro Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: ETOR), the trading and investing platform, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2025 which ended December 31, 2025.

“This was a milestone year for eToro,” said Yoni Assia, CEO of eToro. “We became a publicly traded company and significantly advanced the build-out of our global financial super-app. In 2025, we accelerated product innovation and AI adoption, expanded access to global markets, broadened and localized our offering, and strengthened eToro’s footprint around the world.

We are operating at a pivotal moment for financial services. Artificial intelligence and progress towards on-chain market infrastructure are reshaping how people invest and interact with markets and eToro is uniquely positioned to capture this opportunity. Through our public APIs and suite of AI-powered tools, users and partners can build, share, and scale strategies and tools, as part of a growing ecosystem. We are launching a number of apps ahead of the roll out of the eToro App Store, bringing enhanced capabilities to our retail audience.

In parallel, we are positioning eToro for a financial system that is increasingly moving on-chain. With our long-standing leadership in crypto and tokenization, we are well placed to help shape this transition. This quarter, we are introducing 24/7 access to select popular assets with plans to expand around-the-clock access across asset classes.

Our focus remains on empowering users through a simple, transparent, and digital-first investing experience, while positioning eToro to serve the next generation of investors at every stage of their journey. We are uniquely positioned as both a natively crypto company and a global equities trading platform. We look forward to capturing the many long-term growth opportunities ahead for the benefit of our users, shareholders, and partners.”

Meron Shani, CFO of eToro, said: “Our fourth quarter results reflect the strength and resilience of our mult-asset business model. We delivered compelling financial performance through a combination of diversified revenue streams, healthy funded accounts growth, and disciplined financial management. Furthermore, we are off to a strong start to 2026 with our January capital markets KPIs demonstrating the ability of our platform to adapt and perform across all different market conditions, including the recent spike in commodities trading. With our strong balance sheet and a clear execution roadmap, we believe that we are well positioned to deliver accelerated growth in 2026.”

Full year 2025 Financial Highlights1

Net Contribution increased by 10% year over year to $868 million, compared to $788 million in 2024.

Net Income (GAAP) increased 12% year over year to $216 million, compared to $192 million in 2024.

Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) increased 10% to $251 million, compared to $228 million in 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) increased by 4% year over year to $317 million, compared to $304 million in 2024

Adjusted Diluted EPS (Non-GAAP) was $2.64, compared to $2.67 in 2024.

Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights2

Net Contribution decreased by 10% year over year to $227 million, compared to $253 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Net Income (GAAP) increased 16% year over year to $69 million, compared to $59 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) increased 6% year over year to $70 million, compared to $67 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) decreased by 19% year over year to $87 million, compared to $108 million in the fourth quarter of 2024

Adjusted Diluted EPS (Non-GAAP) was $0.71, compared to $0.79 in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Funded Accounts increased 9% year over year to 3.81 million compared to 3.48 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Assets Under Administration (AUA) grew by 11% year over year to $18.5 billion, compared to $16.6 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Cash, Cash Equivalents and Short-Term Investments were $1.3 billion as of December 31, 2025.

January KPI metrics3

eToro also reported the below selected monthly business metrics for January 2026:

Assets under Administration (AUA) were $18.4 billion, up 2% year-over-year.

Funded accounts were 3.85 million, up 9% year-over-year.

Capital Markets/ECC Activity Total number of trades for January was 74 million, up 55% year-over-year; Invested amount per trade for January was $252, up 8% year-over-year;

Crypto Activity Total number of trades for January was 4 million, down 50% year-over-year; Invested amount per trade for January was $182, down 34% year-over-year;

Interest Earning Assets for January was $7.7 billion, up 17% year-over-year.

Total Money Transfers for January was $1.8 billion, up 68% year-over-year.

Business Highlights

eToro is demonstrating strong progress across its four product pillars driven by continued product innovation, localization, and strategic partnerships.

Trading: eToro expanded access to global markets while advancing toward always-on trading. With the addition of equities listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, Hong Kong Stock Exchange, and across the Nordics, eToro now offers access to equities from 25 stock exchanges. The Company grew its crypto offering to more than 150 cryptoassets, including an expanded range of more than 100 cryptoassets for US users. eToro also broadened derivatives access, expanding its futures offering across Europe and launching futures and options in the UK. It has also begun the roll out of stock margin trading, where eligible users can access leveraged exposure to U.S. equities. In 2025, eToro expanded 24/5 trading to all S&P 500 and NASDAQ 100 stocks, and in Q1, the Company is introducing 24/7 access to a select number of popular assets with plans to expand this across asset classes.



eToro expanded access to global markets while advancing toward always-on trading. With the addition of equities listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, Hong Kong Stock Exchange, and across the Nordics, eToro now offers access to equities from 25 stock exchanges. The Company grew its crypto offering to more than 150 cryptoassets, including an expanded range of more than 100 cryptoassets for US users. eToro also broadened derivatives access, expanding its futures offering across Europe and launching futures and options in the UK. It has also begun the roll out of stock margin trading, where eligible users can access leveraged exposure to U.S. equities. In 2025, eToro expanded 24/5 trading to all S&P 500 and NASDAQ 100 stocks, and in Q1, the Company is introducing 24/7 access to a select number of popular assets with plans to expand this across asset classes. Investing: eToro strengthened its investing proposition by expanding access to intelligent, long-term investment solutions. The Company launched Tori, its AI Analyst, and through its public APIs and suite of AI-powered tools, users and partners can build, share, and scale strategies and tools, creating a growing ecosystem. This quarter, eToro is introducing a number of apps ahead of the launch of the eToro App Store, where ‘investor builders’ and partners can publish and share their apps with millions of eToro users globally. eToro continued to expand its range of Smart Portfolios including launching portfolios with Franklin Templeton, WisdomTree, ARK Invest and Amundi. The launch of Alpha Portfolios provides retail investors with access to quantitative, data driven strategies leveraging eToro’s data for the benefit of our customers. Having pioneered social investing, users can follow, copy, and engage with over 5,000 members of eToro’s Pro Investor Program, with Copy Trading now also launched in the US. During 2025, eToro introduced securities lending in the UK, Europe and the UAE, as well as expanding its staking program to help users access passive yield generating opportunities. eToro launched the eToro Club Subscription providing access to premium investing tools, financial perks and dedicated support.



eToro strengthened its investing proposition by expanding access to intelligent, long-term investment solutions. The Company launched Tori, its AI Analyst, and through its public APIs and suite of AI-powered tools, users and partners can build, share, and scale strategies and tools, creating a growing ecosystem. This quarter, eToro is introducing a number of apps ahead of the launch of the eToro App Store, where ‘investor builders’ and partners can publish and share their apps with millions of eToro users globally. eToro continued to expand its range of Smart Portfolios including launching portfolios with Franklin Templeton, WisdomTree, ARK Invest and Amundi. The launch of Alpha Portfolios provides retail investors with access to quantitative, data driven strategies leveraging eToro’s data for the benefit of our customers. Having pioneered social investing, users can follow, copy, and engage with over 5,000 members of eToro’s Pro Investor Program, with Copy Trading now also launched in the US. During 2025, eToro introduced securities lending in the UK, Europe and the UAE, as well as expanding its staking program to help users access passive yield generating opportunities. eToro launched the eToro Club Subscription providing access to premium investing tools, financial perks and dedicated support. Wealth Management: eToro continued to scale its long-term savings solutions in 2025. The Company partnered with Generali to provide French users with access to long-term, tax advantaged retirement (PER) and life insurance products. eToro also expanded its ISA offering in the UK with the addition of a self-directed stocks and shares ISA and a cash ISA. The AuA in eToro’s UK ISA products grew by 7x from Q4 2024 to Q4 2025. Assets under administration in our Australian savings products grew 44% between 2023 and 2025, supported by strong momentum following the launch of our superannuation offering.



eToro continued to scale its long-term savings solutions in 2025. The Company partnered with Generali to provide French users with access to long-term, tax advantaged retirement (PER) and life insurance products. eToro also expanded its ISA offering in the UK with the addition of a self-directed stocks and shares ISA and a cash ISA. The AuA in eToro’s UK ISA products grew by 7x from Q4 2024 to Q4 2025. Assets under administration in our Australian savings products grew 44% between 2023 and 2025, supported by strong momentum following the launch of our superannuation offering. Neo-Banking: During 2025, eToro accelerated the localization of its money management experience. The expansion of local bank accounts to more countries and the continued roll out of the debit card across Europe resulted in eToro Money’s transaction volume increasing 6.5x year-over-year. eToro Money ended the year with 1.87 million accounts. eToro Money, including eToro’s crypto wallet, is now fully integrated into the eToro app and provides seamless crypto transfers including 1% stock-back rewards on eligible crypto transfers.



During 2025, eToro accelerated the localization of its money management experience. The expansion of local bank accounts to more countries and the continued roll out of the debit card across Europe resulted in eToro Money’s transaction volume increasing 6.5x year-over-year. eToro Money ended the year with 1.87 million accounts. eToro Money, including eToro’s crypto wallet, is now fully integrated into the eToro app and provides seamless crypto transfers including 1% stock-back rewards on eligible crypto transfers. Partnerships: eToro announced a multi-year partnership with BWT Alpine Formula 1 extending the business’ global brand presence and engagement with a fast-growing, international audience. eToro also entered into a partnership with Gemini Space Station Inc to support the migration of their customers from the UK, Europe and Australia onto the eToro platform, reinforcing its position as a leading, global, multi-asset broker.

Share Repurchase Program

eToro today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a $100 million increase to its existing share repurchase program. The program previously authorized $150 million, of which $100 million has already been used, leaving $50 million remaining. Following the increase, total remaining authorization is $150 million. Such repurchases may be made through a variety of methods, including through open market transactions (including through Rule 10b5-1 plans), privately negotiated transactions, block trades and by way of an accelerated share repurchase program. Additionally, subject to market and other conditions, the Company intends to enter into an Accelerated Share Repurchase (“ASR”) agreement to repurchase approximately $50 million of its common shares under the new authorization. This authorization reflects the Company’s confidence in its long-term strategy and growth prospects, financial strength, and commitment to deliver shareholder value. eToro believes that its current share price does not fully reflect the Company’s fundamental value, and that repurchasing shares represents a prudent allocation of capital. The program also provides additional flexibility to support potential future strategic initiatives, including mergers and acquisitions, where eToro shares could serve as an effective transaction currency. The actual timing, number, manner and value of any shares repurchased will depend on several factors, including the market price of our shares, general market and economic conditions, our liquidity requirements, applicable legal requirements and other business considerations. The authorization does not expire.

About eToro

eToro is the trading and investing platform that empowers you to invest, share and learn. We were founded in 2007 with the vision of a world where everyone can trade and invest in a simple and transparent way. Today we have 40 million registered users from 75 countries. We believe there is power in shared knowledge and that we can become more successful by investing together. So we’ve created a collaborative investment community designed to provide you with the tools you need to grow your knowledge and wealth. On eToro, you can hold a range of traditional and innovative assets and choose how you invest: trade directly, invest in a portfolio, or copy other investors. You can visit our media center here for our latest news.