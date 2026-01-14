Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – Trading and Investing platform eToro has announced the addition of 250 more UCITs ETFs.

“eToro’s goal is to open the global markets and make investing as simple as possible. For our European investors, UCITS ETFs are a key gateway to diversified and cost-effective portfolios. As demand for these products continues to grow, particularly among our European clients, we are pleased to announce the addition of 250 new UCITS ETFs, with hundreds more coming soon.” said Yossi Brandes, VP Execution Services at eToro.

UCITS ETFs offer investors a transparent, cost-efficient and highly regulated means of accessing global markets. Structured under the UCITS framework, they deliver strong investor protections, daily liquidity and clear, rules-based exposure across a broad range of asset classes, supporting effective portfolio diversification.

eToro’s recurring investment feature simplifies access by enabling investors to schedule automatic investments into a wide selection of financial products, including ETFs. With the ability to allocate a fixed amount at regular intervals and monthly minimums starting from just $25 (≈AED92), recurring investments allow investors to gradually build market exposure over time, providing a simple and frictionless way to invest across multiple asset classes.

“There is never a wrong time to start investing. Recurring investments reduce the need to worry about timing the market and help investors build healthy long-term habits. Our new recurring investment plan is an ideal way to steadily build exposure to ETFs.” said Yossi Brandes, VP Execution Services at eToro.

Recurring investments can offer investors multiple benefits, including helping to mitigate the impact of market volatility. They can also bring consistency to an investment strategy and help encourage a long-term, scheduled approach to investing.

Positions opened in stocks and ETFs opened through eToro’s recurring investment plan are commission-free, in addition to this, recurring investments are subject to 0% conversion fees on the associated recurring deposit, until the end of March 2026.

Stocks’ and ETFs’ positions opened through recurring investment plans are exempt from paying a standard commission fee. However, the fee still applies when closing.

Once 0% FX conversion fees on recurring deposits ends on March 31st 2026, standard conversion fees will apply, with discounts based on the user's Club tier.

