Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Etoile Group, the pioneering luxury fashion retail group, announces the successful launch of 11 new stores across the GCC region, for esteemed brands including Etoile La Boutique, Aquazzura, Tod’s, Etro, and Chanel. These strategic openings mark a significant milestone in Etoile Group's ambitious expansion plans for 2024, aligning with its vision to elevate the luxury retail landscape across the Middle East and its strategy to double its revenue and workforce over the next five years.

Founder and President of Etoile Group, Ingie Chalhoub, said: “Our vision for 2024 goes beyond just opening new stores; it's about elevating every aspect of the shopping experience. From meticulously curated collections to immersive shopping environments, each store serves as cultural hubs where art, fashion, and sophistication intertwine, setting new standards of excellence in the realm of luxury fashion retail.”

Managing Director of Etoile Group, Samer Khouri, said: “Welcoming these new stores into the Etoile Group family marks a significant step forward in our mission to redefine luxury retail in the region. As we unveil these exquisite spaces, we also look ahead to our ambitious 2024 growth plans, which include expanding our digital footprint and forging strategic partnerships to enhance the shopping experience for our discerning clientele.”

Among the notable additions to Etoile Group's retail portfolio this year are:

Etoile La Boutique

Ingie Chalhoub's passion for fashion and art converge at Etoile La Boutique. Conceptualized, founded, and launched in 2005, this pioneering multi-brand concept has become the go-to destination for fashion enthusiasts. Etoile La Boutique has expanded across the region, boasting seven stores in Dubai, Doha, Riyadh, and, as of March 2024, a newly reopened boutique in Abu Dhabi's luxury shopping hub, The Galleria. The relocated boutique showcases renowned designers and exclusive brands, with its modern and opulent design curated under the creative direction of Ingie Chalhoub. The interior features luxurious travertine marble walls and signature Etoile brass stars hanging from the ceiling, warmly illuminated to enhance the space.

Aquazzura

Etoile Group expands by opening two more Aquazzura stores in the GCC region, following the launch of flagship boutiques in Dubai.Launched in December 2023, in Dubai, UAE, at the Dubai Mall within Galeries Lafayette (Ground Floor), the new store spans across 40 square meters and is carefully tailored to channel Aquazzura’s sophisticated identity and commitment to impeccable craftsmanship. Mirroring the brand's contemporary essence, the brand presents a space adorned with gold-tone and glass displays, complemented by glossy tiled surfaces, creating a luminous setting showcasing a curated selection of footwear and bags while harmonizing with the Galerie Lafayette’s aesthetics, complementing the already existent flagship store within Dubai Mall.

Meanwhile, unveiled in April 2024 in Manama, Bahrain, at Marassi Galleria Mall (First Floor), this store provides a similarly refined shopping experience, where customers can explore luxurious collections in an environment that embodies Aquazzura's commitment to timeless elegance.

Tod’s

Etoile Group already boasting five Tod’s boutiques in the GCC, has introduced new boutiques across three prime locations in the region. Opened in November 2023, in Dubai, UAE, at the Dubai Mall within Galeries Lafayette (Ground Floor), clients encounter a serene environment with refined ambiance and sophisticated design elements, ideal for experiencing Italian craftsmanship and style. Following this, a new boutique is set to open on May 22, 2024, at Galleria Mall in Abu Dhabi, further enhancing the brand's presence in the UAE.

Similar experiences await in Manama, Bahrain, at Marassi Galleria Mall (First Floor), and Riyadh, KSA, at Kingdom Centre (Second Floor), both of which launched in April 2024. These new spaces offer an exclusive selection of Women’s and Men’s Ready-to-Wear, luxury footwear and accessories, embodying the brand’s understated elegance.

Etro

The revamped, first-of-its-kind boutique concept from Etro in the world, opened in December 2023 in Dubai Mall, UAE, and is located within the Fashion Avenue (First Floor). With flagship boutiques already in Dubai and Riyadh, this new location invites clientele into a world of luxury. Seamlessly blending the brand's rich heritage with contemporary elegance, the boutique also serves as an art gallery, featuring selected artworks by young creatives and world-renowned talents including Italian artist Cesare Berlingeri, Korean artist Kwangho Lee, and Italian art and design atelier Draga & Aurel, to enhance the shopping experience.

Etoile Group has also brought Etro’s timeless aesthetic and Italian craftsmanship to Manama, Bahrain, at Marassi Galleria Mall (First Floor) in April 2024. Characterized by refined materials like white marble from Venice, pink marble from Portugal, and cappuccino onyx marble, with exteriors made of travertine, the boutique exudes sophistication. Further embellished with elegant precious Moroccan carpets, it reflects the vibrant and eclectic style of the brand. Housing a curated selection ranging from the latest Women’s and Men’s Ready-to-Wear collections to exquisite leather goods, accessories, eyewear, and fragrances, this new Etro boutique offers a luxurious shopping experience.

Chanel

Having established the brand’s presence in the GCC region since 1983, the group has continuously

expanded the brand, opening multiple stores for Chanel in the past four decades.

Etoile Group, opened a new Chanel boutique in March 2024 in Manama, Bahrain, at Marassi Galleria Mall (First Floor), offering a luxurious shopping experience across three distinct divisions. The boutique showcases the latest Ready-to-Wear collections, alongside an array of bags, shoes, eyewear, and accessories. A dedicated Watches and Fine Jewelry area features exclusive timepieces, as well as iconic jewelry pieces. Additionally, there is a selection of High Jewelry and Haute Horlogerie. Accessible via a dedicated entrance, an adjacent CHANEL Fragrance & Beauty boutique presents the House’s fragrances, make-up, and skincare range. Designed by architect Peter Marino, the boutique combines black marble, white stone, and mirrors, creating a sophisticated Art Deco ambiance. In April 2024, a boutique revamp in Kuwait City, Kuwait, at Salhia Complex (Ground Floor), unveiled a similarly exquisite setting. This location celebrates Chanel’s heritage and luxury craftsmanship, providing clients with an unparalleled shopping experience.

About Etoile Group:

Etoile Group has been weaving the Middle East and global luxury fashion houses together since 1983. A true pioneer and industry innovator, we began by bringing the very first Chanel boutique to the Arabian Gulf 40 years ago and have brought the same spirit of innovation and sophistication to our work ever since. Today, in the Arabian Gulf and Levant, we continue to partner with the best in luxury fashion – Chanel, Valentino, Etro, Aquazzura, Ralph Lauren, Tod’s, Yamamay, and Hogan – as well as operating our own multi-brand, Etoile La Boutique. ​

Etoile Group is a family business, fashioned with passion and purpose by our founder and president Ingie Chalhoub. Following an intuitive business model, we partner with brands and individuals who share our commitment to innovation, and hold a deep reverence of design, artisanship and aesthetics. With a team culture that encourages growth and learning, our sense of ethics is the thread that runs through our sourcing and supplier partnerships, our respect for the environment and our sustainable approach to growth.

