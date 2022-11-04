Dubai: Etisalat, which evolved as e&, has been named the most valuable UAE brand of the year 2022, topping the list across all categories in the UAE by Kantar BrandZ, the world's leading marketing data and analytics company.

Kantar's annual local and global brand valuation rankings combine and analyse financial data with in-depth research into consumer opinion of brands. They identify the most valuable UAE and Saudi Arabia’s brands and provide the most definitive and robust ranking of consumer brands in the country.

The Kantar BrandZ study includes the opinions of over 30,000 consumers in the UAE and Saudi markets, looking at 695 brands in 53 categories.

Etisalat (now rebranded at the group level as e&) received this recognition for its brand value for leading the UAE’s league table with a brand value of USD 11.84 billion, showing a value growth of 129 per cent between 2020 and 2022.

As part of its growth transformation journey, the group rebranded in 2022 to e&, to reinforce its position as a global technology and investment conglomerate that digitally empowers societies. The brand was also ranked fourth in the region in the overall Top 30 UAE and Saudi brands, ahead of other well-known UAE brands.

"Being recognised as the leading Emirati brand and the most valuable brand in the UAE emphasises our progressive outlook and aspirations in transforming Etisalat into e&, a global technology and investment conglomerate. This reflects the growth mindset that drives us to create a future-ready business model and meet the growing digital needs of our consumers and enterprise customers,” said Hatem Dowidar, Group CEO, e&.

"Our relentless efforts to remain customer-centric and pushing the boundaries by investing in futuristic technologies and solutions to enhance the overall experience have contributed to reaching such a milestone. We are also grateful to the UAE leadership, which has always been at the forefront of innovation in elevating the ICT sector in the country and staying future-focused to empower communities and enrich lives."

Etisalat Group has changed its brand identity to e&, effective on February 2022. Its strategy aims to accelerate growth through the creation of a resilient business model represented by Group’s main business pillars. T

The telecoms business currently continues to be led by etisalat by e& in the Group’s home market and e& international markets, upholding the Group’s rich telecoms heritage, bolstering the strong telecoms network and maximising value for the Group’s various customer segments. Ramping up the digital services for individuals to elevate their digital-driven lifestyle, e& life brings next-generation technologies through smart platforms in entertainment, retail and financial technology. e& enterprise focuses on maximising value through its end-to-end solutions in cybersecurity, cloud, Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI), as well as deploying mega projects, in order to enable the digital transformation of governments, large-scale enterprises and corporates. e& capital allows the Group to focus its efforts on driving new investments while maximising shareholder value and strengthening the Group’s global presence.

-Ends-

About e&

e& (formerly known as Etisalat Group) is one of the world’s leading technology and investment conglomerates. With consolidated net revenue at AED 53.3 billion and consolidated net profit of AED 9.3 billion for 2021, its high credit ratings reflect the company’s strong balance sheet and proven long-term performance.

Founded in Abu Dhabi more than four decades ago as the UAE’s first telecommunications company, the Group now operates in 16 countries across the Middle East, Asia and Africa.

e& provides innovative digital solutions, smart connectivity and next-generation technologies to a variety of customer segments through its business pillars: etisalat by e&, e& international, e& life, e& enterprise and e& capital.

To learn more about e&, please visit: https://eand.com/