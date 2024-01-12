Abu Dhabi: etisalat by e& today announced its partnership with Advanced Real Estate Services (ADRES) to enhance its products including DARI, Abu Dhabi's comprehensive digital real estate ecosystem, backed by the Department of Muncipalities and Transport (DMT). DARI’s vision aims to revolutionise the digital landscape of Abu Dhabi's real estate sector, aligning with the UAE’s vision to foster growth, competition and continued long-term success.

As part of the MoU, etisalat by e& is enabling ADRES’s digital framework, focusing on lead onboarding, improved communication, and expanding its reach through etisalat's digital platforms.

Esam Mahmoud, Senior Vice President of Small & Medium Business at etisalat by e&, and Moath Maqbol, General Manager of ADRES, attended the signing ceremony, demonstrating their commitment to advancing digital innovations in Abu Dhabi and furthering progress in the emirate.

“Our partnership with ADRES extends beyond delivering world-class digital services; it also involves enabling the growth of business communities. We are committed to providing the real estate communitywith advanced digital solutions that foster competition, expansion, and success,” Mahmoud said.

Moath Maqbol, General Manager of Advanced Real Estate Services (ADRES), said: “Our partnership with etisalat by e& will play a leading role in enhancing ADRES’s offerings, and revolutionising Abu Dhabi's real estate sector by boosting service accessibility and convenience of real estate services. This, in turn, will ultimately foster growth, competition, and success for businesses and communities.”

DARI’s digital offerings are available through its website, www.dari.ae, and a user-friendly mobile application, enhancing the ease and convenience of real estate transactions in Abu Dhabi.

About etisalat by e& UAE

‘etisalat by e&’ embodies the telecom arm of e& in the UAE, with a mission to maximise stakeholder value, deliver an unparalleled customer experience and optimise business performance for sustainable growth and success.

Leveraging the latest world-class technologies, etisalat by e& will grow core and digital services, enriching consumer value propositions with digital services catering to new consumer lifestyles and emerging demands beyond core telecom services, including health, insurance and gaming. etisalat by e& will continue to act as a trusted partner to enterprises in meeting their connectivity needs and beyond.

Bolstering its leadership position as a digital telco that champions customers in a hyper-connected digital world, etisalat by e& will pivot the new sustainable demand into future spaces such as private networks, autonomous vehicles and AI.

To learn more about etisalat by e&, please visit: https://www.etisalat.ae