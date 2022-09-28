Abu Dhabi, UAE: Etisalat UAE, branded as etisalat by e&, today announced the launch of internet services called ‘Digital Internet’ and ‘Digital Premium Internet’ aimed to address the dynamic requirements of the business community by providing upgraded and dedicated internet connectivity over a reliable and secure network through a digital platform.

Digital Internet and Digital Premium Internet are offerings that bring transformation that goes beyond connectivity, embedding security and value-added services that are essential for bandwidth-hungry business applications.

Digital Internet is a managed broadband internet service, while Digital Premium Internet, on the other hand, powers businesses with high-speed, dedicated internet. With an extensive partner ecosystem, Digital internet and Digital Premium internet deliver a variety of security and networking services. The new internet offering aims to create virtualised business environments resulting in reduced hardware footprint, increased uptime, and more efficient resource utilisation, among others.

“Today’s businesses thrive on real-time information exchange requiring an infrastructure that supports robust connectivity and communication. The rapidly changing digitalisation landscape has led to an exponential surge in internet traffic for businesses. Digital Internet and Digital Premium Internet solutions enable businesses to accelerate their digital transformation journeys and adopt more resilient business models,” stated Oscar Garcia, Senior VP, Business Marketing, Etisalat UAE.

Both these services are powered by a fully virtualised digital platform that allows on-demand services and added flexibility in choosing security and networking functions. Digital Internet and Digital Premium Internet provide high-speed connectivity, more bandwidth, security features such as DDoS protection and firewall and much more. Customers can benefit from several value-added services along with end-to-end management offered by etisalat by e&, which results in enhanced visibility, better application performance, and business continuity.

-End-

About etisalat by e&, UAE

‘etisalat by e&’ is the brand representing the UAE telecoms pillar of e& (formerly known as Etisalat Group), operated by Etisalat UAE in our home market. In line with its refreshed strategy, Etisalat UAE is on a mission to unlock shareholder value, deliver outstanding customer experiences and drive optimal business performance.

Taking advantage of the age of ‘connectivity renaissance’, Etisalat UAE will grow core and digital services, by enriching consumers’ value propositions with digital services that cater for consumers’ new lifestyles and emerging demands beyond basic telecom services, including areas like gaming, health, and insurance. Etisalat UAE will also continue to act as the trusted partner and advisor of enterprises by enabling their connectivity and beyond connectivity requirements

Bolstering its leadership position as the digital telco that is a customer champion in a hyper-connected digital world, Etisalat UAE will pivot new, sustainable demand in future-forward spaces like private networks, autonomous vehicles, and AI.

To learn more about Etisalat UAE, please visit https://eand.com/en/telecom.jsp