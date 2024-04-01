Homegrown fine jewellery brand Etika Jewels is committed to bringing the best of sustainable luxury to the UAE and have been working with a range of industry leaders to raise ethical standards in the diamond industry. The brand has currently expanded their presence to include physical retail and have collaborated with 3 leading concept stores across the UAE to offer select pieces from Etika Jewels’ collections – Gigi Concept Store at Galleria Mall Al Barsha, prestigious multi brand concept store Sauce, located at Four Seasons Jumeirah in Dubai, Jumeirah Saadiyat Island Resort in Abu Dhabi, and Anantara Mina Al Arab in Ras Al Khaimah, and Wonder Store located at Galleria Mall Al Wasl.

The brand is taking on new directions in 2024 with a refreshed color palette, and expanded retail offerings, including international shipping to - Belgium, Canada, the USA, the UK, and Switzerland. Each store has a curated selection of earrings, necklaces, bracelets, rings, and more crafted with ethically sourced lab grown diamonds and gemstones. The pieces include timeless classics, as well as present day style staples that can elevate any type of look.

“We are beyond excited to be creating a physical retail experience for Etika Jewels.”, says Basma Chaieri, founder of Etika Jewels. “By expanding our presence in premier retail destinations, we are reaffirming our commitment to making lab-grown diamond jewelry closer and offering a viable choice that puts the planet first.” She adds.

Unparalleled quality, style and continuous innovation is central to the brand’s ethos of sustainable luxury. Each piece is made to be a lasting investment in luxury craftsmanship and sustainable beauty. Moreover, Etika Jewels also ensures sustainability all across the supply chain, including adopting vegan leather packaging. The inclusion of physical retail experiences is the next step in the brand’s journey to make ethical and conscious luxury more accessible.

All Etika Jewels pieces are also available for purchase on www.etikajewels com.

About Etika Jewels®

Founded by Basma Chaieri in 2022 in UAE, Etika Jewels® is an online-based jewellery retailer that offers everyday modern jewellery designs made from lab-grown and sustainable diamonds and gemstones. The brand provides consumers with beautiful, ethical, mindful, and affordable diamond and gold jewellery alternatives that aim to disrupt traditional operations by raising ethical standards in the diamond industry.

With a focus on educating consumers on the ethical nature and various benefits of lab-grown diamonds, Etika Jewels® also aims to support community building and female empowerment through its operations.

