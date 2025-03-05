Eng. Yousif Al Ali: "We aim to create a sustainable environment for farmers through smart solutions that reduce costs and preserve resources."

H.E. Eng. Ahmed Al Kaabi: "We are committed to supporting national efforts to enhance food and water security by providing sustainable solutions."

H.E. Dr. Mohamed Salman Al Hammadi: "Protecting our groundwater resources contributes to maintaining ecological balance."

Dubai: Etihad Water and Electricity (EtihadWE) continues to support the UAE’s efforts in strengthening food and water security by providing sustainable solutions for the agricultural sector. These initiatives improve water consumption efficiency, alleviate pressure on groundwater resources, and ensure sustainable agricultural production. This aligns with EtihadWE’s commitment, in coordination with the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure and the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, to the UAE Water Security Strategy 2036, the National Food Security Strategy 2051, the National Water and Energy Demand Management Programme 2050, the UAE Centennial 2071 objectives, and the Plant the Emirates National Programme.

Desalinated water has emerged as a reliable and sustainable irrigation option, enabling cost savings for farmers while reducing reliance on groundwater. To support this transition, EtihadWE introduced a revised tariff structure, offering three pricing tiers: up to 600,000 gallons per month at 1.5 fils per gallon, between 600,001 and 1.5 million gallons per month at 2 fils per gallon, and consumption exceeding this level at 2.5 fils per gallon.

Since the introduction of these reduced tariffs in January 2022, over 1,300 farmers have benefited, reflecting a strong positive response from the agricultural community in the Northern Emirates.

Eng. Yousif Ahmed Al Ali, CEO of EtihadWE, stated: "Aligned with the UAE’s vision for sustainability, we are dedicated to providing innovative solutions that enhance water consumption efficiency and support the long-term sustainability of the agricultural sector. By investing in advanced technologies, we ensure a reliable water supply and promote responsible resource management."

He added: "Through collaboration with our strategic partners, primarily the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure and the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, we empower farmers with tangible financial savings while reinforcing their role in preserving natural resources. Investing in sustainable water practices secures the future of agriculture and upcoming generations."

H.E. Eng. Ahmed Al Kaabi, Assistant Undersecretary for the Electricity, Water, and Future Energy Sector at the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, stated: "We reaffirm our steadfast commitment to supporting the UAE’s food and water security objectives by providing sustainable solutions that improve water consumption efficiency in the agricultural sector and promote reliance on alternative water sources to ensure the sustainability of natural resources for future generations."

He added: "The introduction of reduced water tariffs for farmers reflects our commitment to enabling them to benefit from innovative solutions that generate financial savings while supporting national strategies, including the UAE Water Security Strategy 2036 and the National Food Security Strategy 2051. We will continue working closely with our strategic partners to provide advanced solutions that ensure the sustainability of the water and agricultural sectors, which are essential pillars of sustainable development."

H.E. Dr. Mohamed Salman Al Hammadi, Assistant Undersecretary for the Food Diversity Sector at the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, said: "Our groundwater resources are invaluable, and conserving them is essential for maintaining ecological balance and ensuring long-term agricultural sustainability."

He explained that making desalinated water more accessible encourages more farmers to use it for irrigation instead of groundwater, adding: "EtihadWE’s initiative is a significant step in supporting farmers and the agricultural community. Raising awareness about the benefits of desalinated water and promoting efficient water consumption will play a key role in fostering sustainable local agricultural production."

Beyond the economic benefits, this initiative supports the transition to modern agricultural systems, such as vertical farming and hydroponics, which enhance production efficiency and promote sustainable practices. It also enables local farmers to contribute to national sustainability goals, particularly in preserving groundwater, a critical strategic reserve.

Through this initiative, EtihadWE reaffirms its commitment to supporting the agricultural community, advancing sustainable water solutions, and contributing to a more resilient future for the UAE’s agricultural sector.