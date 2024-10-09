Spotlight on Long-Term Strategic Projects Like the Launch of the UAEV and the Distributed Solar Systems (DSS) Initiative

Dubai, UAE: Etihad Water and Electricity showcased its latest technologies and prominent projects at the Water, Energy, Technology, and Environment Exhibition (WETEX), the largest exhibition for sustainability and clean energy technology in the region, which concluded recently at the Dubai World Trade Center. The company participated as a Titanium level sponsor.

Commenting on this participation, Yousif Ahmed Al Ali, CEO of Etihad Water and Electricity, said: "We were pleased to be present at WETEX, the leading exhibition in the region, where we could network and lay the groundwork for cooperation with many of our partners and stakeholders in the energy and water solutions at the regional and global levels." He affirmed that the participants and visitors had the opportunity to closely discover the company’s most strategically oriented long-term projects, supporting the wise leadership's vision and pushing national strategies at multiple levels, and explored its capability to diversify operations while maintaining quality and efficiency of service provided to customers.

Over three days, WETEX attracted representatives from global companies specialised in energy, water, and sustainability, along with investors and key decision-makers. EtihadWE displayed many innovative solutions in the electrical energy and water production and distribution sectors, such as the high-efficiency reverse osmosis "Naqa'a" water desalination plant and the Al Khuraijah Water Distribution Center, projects that strongly support the country’s efforts to achieve the 2036 Water Security Strategy goals. These efforts align with the "Mohamed Bin Zayed Water Initiative" by H.H. the President of the UAE, which aims to build awareness of the global water scarcity crisis and accelerate the development of innovative technological solutions to address it.

The company also showcased its leading smart meters project, which provides real-time data on water and electricity consumption rates, allowing customers to manage their consumption rates more efficiently. This type of meter is being installed for all new customers, while existing meters are being replaced in phases to reach 100% by 2026.

During the exhibition, the company highlighted two significant partnerships it entered into with the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure this year. In May, it announced the launch of UAEV, the first government-owned electric vehicle charging network in the UAE, with plans to deploy 100 car chargers by the end of this year and more than 1,000 by 2030.

The company also presented its latest project launched in collaboration with the ministry, the Distributed Solar Systems (DSS) project, which will allow some of the company’s customers in the Northern Emirates to install solar panels on the rooftops of their homes and buildings. This initiative enables residents, factory and farm owners, and companies to contribute to renewable energy generation efforts, as the energy produced is directly returned to the grid, and customers receive energy credits in return for their contributions.

On the second day of WETEX, Etihad Water and Electricity announced the successful completion of the first phase of its digital transformation, powered by the global technology company SAP SE. The two companies are collaborating to develop a long-term roadmap that enhances customer experience and boosts operational efficiencies. This milestone includes the migration of EtihadWE’s core business functions to the cloud, a crucial step in driving AI-powered solutions capable of accelerating the company’s sustainability journey.