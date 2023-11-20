Ambitious expansion of flights and frequencies further boosts Abu Dhabi’s global reach with almost 25 per cent more weekly departures than last summer

Customers will enjoy even more convenient connection times and flight options

Abu Dhabi, UAE – Etihad Airways, the national carrier of the United Arab Emirates, has revealed its exciting Summer 24 schedule, underlining its ambitious plans for growth.

Highlights of the network changes, which are available for sale now, include new non-stop flights to the French Riviera destination of Nice, and direct services to the Greek holiday hotspots of Mykonos and Santorini.

As guests have loved Etihad’s new flights to Copenhagen and St Petersburg so much, they have been made year-round destinations.

The timetable further enriches connectivity with additional frequencies across the network to destinations including Ahmedabad, Athens, Bangkok and Colombo.

“Our exciting summer schedule reinforces our commitment to growth, giving our customers the destinations, frequencies and timings for European and Asian destinations which suit them,” said Antonoaldo Neves, Chief Executive Officer, Etihad Airways.

“It also allows us to attract more visitors to Abu Dhabi to promote the expansion of tourism in our wonderful home.

“We are boosting capacity to international locations and introducing destinations, including Nice on the Cote d’Azur, allowing our guests to enjoy even more fantastic travel experiences. Our schedule is also making it easier to stopover in Abu Dhabi to enjoy our exhilarating and welcoming home.”

Highlights of the improved schedule include:

Athens, Greece, sees an increase to 12 flights a week from May and 14 from July.

Recently launched Copenhagen, Denmark and St Petersburg, Russia are made year-round destinations.

Malaga, Spain will enjoy a three-weekly service for Summer 2024.

Mykonos, Greece will be served by two flights per week during the summer, with Santorini, Greece also getting two weekly flights.

Nice, France will be served by two non-stop weekly services from June 2024.

Bangkok, Thailand will benefit from three more flights a week from February to 17 a week.

Colombo, Sri Lanka enjoys a frequency increase to 10 weekly flights from January rising to 14 from May, and an adjusted schedule for even better connectivity to European destinations.

The fresh summer schedule comes on top of new destinations already announced for 2024, including Kozhikode and Thiruvananthapuram on the Indian Subcontinent, Boston in North America, and Nairobi in East Africa.

Etihad remains committed to growing its network and has reaffirmed its determination to add several further new destinations over the next year.

The timings and frequencies give customers even more flexibility to experience Abu Dhabi’s stopover hotels and visitor attractions until their checkout time, fulfilling Etihad’s vision of being the airline that everyone wants to fly.

Destinations Change Total Frequency Start Date Colombo +3 per week 10 per week January 15, 2024 +4 per week 14 per week May 1, 2024 Bangkok +3 per week 17 per week February 22, 2024 St Petersburg Extended year-round 2 per week March 31, 2024 Copenhagen Extended year-round 4 per week March 31, 2024 Athens +5 per week 12 per week May 1, 2024 +2 per week 14 per week July 15, 2024 Malaga Summer 24 service 3 per week June 2, 2024 Santorini New route 2 per week June 15, 2024 Nice New route 2 per week June 15, 2024 Mykonos Summer 24 service 2 per week June 17, 2024 Already announced Kozhikode New route 7 per week January 1, 2024 Thiruvananthapuram New route 7 per week January 1, 2024 Boston New route 4 per week March 31, 2024 Nairobi New route 7 per week May 1, 2024

