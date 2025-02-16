Etihad Salam Telecom Company formed around 30 partnerships to boost service quality and advance digital excellence to contribute the Saudi national agenda.

Innovative showcases highlighted 5G, cutting-edge enterprise solutions, advanced security and AI-driven sustainability technologies.

The company hosted the Fastest F1 Gaming Challenge, demonstrating a high-speed, low-latency network through exciting competitive gaming.

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Etihad Salam Telecom Company, a leading provider of telecommunications services in Saudi Arabia, announced the successful conclusion of its participation at LEAP 2025, a global technology event focused on ‘The Future of Tech’, which took place from February 9-12 at the Riyadh Exhibition and Convention Centre in Malham.

Under the theme “Human Inspired, Business Focused,” the company showcased futuristic connectivity solutions, highlighting innovations in sustainability, 5G, Multi-Edge Computing, security, robotics, and SME services. It also formalized key partnerships advancements by signing around 30 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with a range of B2B and B2C stakeholders across private and government sectors. to enhance technology, expand offerings, and drive innovation in advanced, market-responsive solutions.

Ahmed Al-Anqari, CEO of Etihad Salam Telecom Company, said: “Our participation in LEAP 2025 highlights our commitment to leading the digital economy and embracing technologies that facilitate growth within key business sectors in alignment with Saudi Vision 2030. Forming strategic partnerships and seeing the tremendous enthusiasm and participation in our innovative showcases inspires us to continue leveraging technological innovation and drive digital transformation for a seamlessly connected future across the region.”

Futuristic Showcases at LEAP 2025

Salam’s showcases at LEAP focused on four key areas sustainability, security, connectivity, and SME support. Key technologies included the 5G MEC Solution for private networks, the FTTR-B Solution for seamless bandwidth, and inspection robots demonstrating real-world applications. SalamBot, a surveillance robot with AI-driven detection and thermal imaging, showcased enhanced safety through private 5G connectivity.

Sustainability efforts featured AI and IoT solutions for waste, utility, and environmental management to reduce resource consumption and emissions. Additionally, Etihad Salam offered SMEs with programs covering security, infrastructure, and IT services to strengthen their digital capabilities.

The F1 Gaming Challenge at the booth allowed visitors to experience the high-speed internet and best-in-class gaming experience offered by the company with over 10 winners receiving free subscriptions to an exclusive Gamers Package.

For further details on Etihad Salam Telecom Company’s successes and upcoming initiatives, please visit www.salam.sa

About Etihad Salam Telecom Company

Etihad Salam Telecom Company is one of the leading national companies in Saudi Arabia's telecommunications and information technology sector. Recognized as the Kingdom’s fastest-growing and most innovative telecom brand, Salam has operated one of the region’s most established telecom networks since 2005.

The company provides cutting-edge ICT solutions for businesses, government entities, and carriers locally and internationally, along with fixed and mobile services supporting Saudi Arabia's digital transformation. As a key enabler of Saudi Vision 2030, Salam offers advanced telecommunications, cloud computing, data centers, and digital infrastructure. Its subsidiaries, Salam Mobile Telecom Company and Technical Links Services (TLS) ensure the delivery of innovative solutions and seamless connectivity across the Kingdom.

